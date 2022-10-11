Nestle Lanka : Nestlé Nestomalt powers the 47th National Games

The 47th National Games kicked off last weekend (8 and 9 October) in Gampaha, with the marathon, walking and cycling races witnessing the participation of over 1500 top athletes from around the country. Jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Nestlé Lanka's flagship brand - Nestlé Nestomalt, the event offered a much-needed forum for Sri Lanka's young talent to develop and showcase their skills, with an opportunity for winners to be considered for the national pool.

"As a brand that is truly Sri Lankan, we are proud to energize Sri Lanka's talented athletes through our support towards events such as the National Marathon. It gives us immense pleasure to provide them with opportunities to reach their full potential. We will continue on our journey of making a positive change in communities across generations, by being a part of similar events for years to come" said Mr. Ruwan Welikala, Nestlé Lanka's Vice President - Dairy.

Having been a part of Sri Lanka's biggest marathons for over 35 years, Nestlé Nestomalt furthered its efforts of powering progress by offering sponsorships to last year's National Marathon Champions. Initiated with the ambition of helping them be 100% ready for upcoming competitions, the sponsorship thus offered included financial assistance, athletic training kits and a year's worth of Nestlé Nestomalt.

Results of the 6 events held on 8th and 9th of October are as follows:

Marathon (men) - (1) T. M. Rathnapala, (2) R. A. P. D. Arunasiri, (3) W. M. S. Kumara

Marathon (women) - (1) M. S. P. M. Perera, (2) H. M. W. G. W. M. Herath, (3) A. L. S. D. Liyanage

Race walking (men) - (1) R. M. D. Rukmal, (2) H. M. S. R. Herath, (3) P. H. S. Lakmal

Race walking (women) - (1) U. V. K. Madunika, (2) T. H. D. Dilhani, (3) P. B. Gayani

Cycling (men) - (1) H. A. D. Madonza, (2) R. T. C. Dayananda, (3) D. S. Nugera

Cycling (women) - (1) K. A. S. N. Perera, (2) W. A. Aksha Sandamini, (3) V. N. Kumarasinha

The All-Island Schools Mini Marathon was also held on the same day as part of the All-Island Schools Games 2022. Organized by the Ministry of Education, this event was also sponsored by Nestlé Nestomalt in its journey of powering the progress of budding athletes and providing a positive start to their sporting career.

Results:

21-kilometres mini marathon (men) - (1) M. Sadeesha Anusanka, (2) S. Keeran, (3) A. K. D. Dilhara Lakshan

21-kilometres mini marathon (women) - (1) W. T. P. Maduwanthi, (2) G. W. O. Nilumika, (3) D. M. C. Siriwardana

5-kilometres race (men) - (1) K. K. L. Nirman, (2) K. V. P. Harshana, (3) B. L. K. Thilash

5-kilometers race (women) - (1) W. M. B. Amash, (2) A. P. D. T. D. Kumari, (3) O. M. D. Priyanka