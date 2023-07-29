DocuSign Envelope ID: E6517E41-964C-4B76-B7AB-441125CC9B77
NESTLÉ LANKA PLC INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2023
NESTLÉ LANKA PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter Performance (Unaudited)
For the Period Ended 30 June
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
%
2022
2023
%
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
Change
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
Change
Revenue
18,039,660
18,499,716
2.6
33,091,284
39,177,639
18.4
Cost of Sales
(11,658,288)
(12,056,400)
3.4
(21,358,250)
(24,727,225)
15.8
Gross Profit
6,381,372
6,443,316
1.0
11,733,034
14,450,414
23.2
Other Operating Income / (Expense)
952,366
253,340
-73.4
(599,931)
631,237
-205.2
Marketing, Selling and Distribution Expenses
(1,628,092)
(2,610,691)
60.4
(3,318,769)
(5,405,129)
62.9
Administrative Expenses
(860,205)
(927,546)
7.8
(1,536,403)
(1,829,778)
19.1
Results from Operating Activities
4,845,441
3,158,419
-34.8
6,277,931
7,846,744
25.0
Net Finance Income/ (Expense)
(3,508,632)
185,420
-105.3
(4,020,048)
733,550
-118.2
Profit before Taxation
1,336,809
3,343,839
150.1
2,257,883
8,580,294
280.0
Income Tax Expense
(206,917)
(976,380)
371.9
(302,867)
(2,547,722)
741.2
Profit for the Period
1,129,892
2,367,459
109.5
1,955,016
6,032,572
208.6
Other Comprehensive Income - Net of Tax
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income - Net of Tax
1,129,892
2,367,459
109.5
1,955,016
6,032,572
208.6
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS.) Rs.
21.03
44.07
36.39
112.29
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Kumudu Dias
Bernhard Stefan
Director Finance & Control
Managing Director
28 July 2023
NESTLÉ LANKA PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at :
31.12.2022
30.06.2023
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
Audited
Unaudited
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
7,755,061
7,459,626
Capital Work-In-Progress
2,243,392
2,336,135
Other Non-Current Assets
276,015
342,597
Deferred Tax Assets
269,392
-
Net Retirement Benefit Asset
-
53,704
10,543,860
10,192,062
Current Assets
Inventories
12,711,455
10,591,968
Trade and Other Receivables
4,806,806
5,458,136
Amount due from Related Parties
1,034,828
635,418
Cash and Cash Equivalents
17,797,568
16,278,236
36,350,657
32,963,758
Total Assets
46,894,517
43,155,820
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
537,255
537,255
Retained Earnings and Reserves
10,205,280
9,271,037
10,742,535
9,808,292
Non-Current Liabilities
Retirement Benefit Obligations
17,160
-
Deferred Tax Liabilities
-
181,300
Non-Current Provisions
895,750
860,247
Non-Current Financial Liabilities
14,192,312
6,342,393
15,105,222
7,383,940
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
9,379,848
9,886,851
Amount due to Related Parties
6,177,210
2,293,675
Current Tax Payable
2,633,326
2,730,355
Dividend Payable
2,799,537
5,464,894
Current Financial Liabilities
56,839
5,587,813
21,046,760
25,963,588
Total Liabilities
36,151,982
33,347,528
Total Equity and Liabilities
46,894,517
43,155,820
As at (Rs.) :
31.03.2020
31.12.2022
30.06.2023
Net asset value per share
Rs. 86.29
199.95
182.56
Market value per share during the quarter
- Highest
1,300.00
964.75
1,140.00
- Lowest
1,001.50
870.00
1,054.00
- Last traded price (Date 31/12/2022, 30/06/2023)
1,011.30
905.00
1,120.25
Kumudu Dias
Bernhard Stefan
Director Finance & Control
Managing Director
28 July 2023
NESTLÉ LANKA PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the Period Ended 30 June
2022
2023
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Profit before Taxation
2,257,883
8,580,294
Adjustments for :
Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment
443,594
433,631
Loss/ (Gain) on sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
(50)
(1,405)
Impairment Loss/ (Reversal) on Trade Receivables
-
(17,035)
Provision for/(Reversal of) Inventories
(9,700)
83,970
Imputed Interest cost of Staff Loan
13,641
15,228
Unrealised Loss/ (Gain) on Foreign Exchange
2,560,481
(1,496,248)
Interest Expense
144,906
481,891
Interest Income
(185,019)
(232,068)
Movement of Retirement Benefit Obligation (excluding Actuarial Gain/ Loss)
38,605
25,275
Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes
5,264,341
7,873,533
Working Capital Changes
(Increase)/ Decrease in Inventories
(5,267,347)
2,039,117
(Increase)/ Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables
(2,362,920)
(625,613)
(Increase)/ Decrease in Amount due from Related Parties
145,385
406,356
Increase/ (Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables
4,058,075
1,061,575
Increase/ (Decrease) in Amount due to Related Parties
3,628,516
(3,875,979)
Cash Generated from Operations
5,466,050
6,878,989
Income Tax paid
(547,339)
(2,035,503)
Surcharge Tax paid
(494,347)
-
Retirement Benefit Obligations paid
(129,061)
(96,139)
Net Cash Flows generated from Operating Activities
4,295,303
4,747,347
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
Investment in Property, Plant and Equipment
(434,562)
(656,803)
Proceeds from Sale of Property, Plant and Equipment
50
-
Movement of Other Non-Current Financial Assets
22,816
(66,582)
Net Cash Flows used in Investing Activities
(411,696)
(723,385)
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
Payment of Lease Liabilities
(39,333)
(38,286)
Dividend Paid
(231,546)
(4,301,458)
Interest Paid
(106,576)
(491,400)
Interest Received
146,209
216,840
Net Cash Flows used in Financing Activities
(231,246)
(4,614,304)
Net Increase/ (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,652,361
(590,342)
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,051,410
(921,321)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period
6,975,584
17,775,047
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
13,679,355
16,263,384
Analysis of Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
Cash and Cash Equivalents in the Statement of Financial Position
13,779,926
16,278,236
Current Financial Liabilities for the purpose of the Statement of Cash Flows
(100,571)
(14,852)
[Excluding Short Term Lease Liabilities of Rs. 33,461 (2022 - Short Term Lease Liabilities Rs. 59,079) and Intra
Group Loan payable of Rs, 5,539,500 (2022 - nil)]
Cash and Cash Equivalents in the Statement of Cash Flows
13,679,355
16,263,384
NESTLÉ LANKA PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Balance as at 1 January 2022 (Audited) Adjustment for Surcharge Tax levied under the Surcharge Tax Act No. 14 of 2022
Balance as at 1 January 2022 after Surcharge Tax
Total Comprehensive Income for 6 months ended 30 June 2022
Profit for the Period
Other Comprehensive Income
Transactions with Owners of the Company Recognised Directly in Equity
Stated Capital
Retained
Other Equity
Total
Earnings
Reserves *
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
Rs.'000s
537,255
7,826,302
71,096
8,434,653
-
(988,694)
-
(988,694)
537,255
6,837,608
71,096
7,445,959
-
1,955,016
-
1,955,016
-
-
-
-
Unclaimed Dividend written back
-
14,895
-
14,895
Interim Dividend
-
(1,074,509)
-
(1,074,509)
Final Dividend
-
(1,880,391)
-
(1,880,391)
Balance as at 30 June 2022 (Unaudited)
537,255
5,852,619
71,096
6,460,970
Total Comprehensive Income for 6 months ended 31
December 2022
Profit for the Period
-
4,120,761
-
4,120,761
Other Comprehensive Income/ (Expenses)
-
-
160,804
160,804
Transactions with Owners of the Company
Recognised Directly in Equity
Unclaimed Dividend Written Back
-
-
-
-
Interim Dividend
-
-
-
-
Final Dividend
-
-
-
-
Balance as at 31 December 2022 (Audited)
537,255
9,973,380
231,900
10,742,535
Balance as at 1 January 2023
537,255
9,973,380
231,900
10,742,535
Total Comprehensive Income for 6 months ended 30
June 2023
Profit for the Period
-
6,032,572
-
6,032,572
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Transactions with Owners of the Company Recognised
Directly in Equity
Unclaimed Dividend written back
-
17,495
-
17,495
Interim Dividend
-
(2,954,900)
-
(2,954,900)
Final Dividend
-
(4,029,410)
-
(4,029,410)
Balance as at 30 June 2023 (Unaudited)
537,255
9,039,137
231,900
9,808,292
* Includes Actuarial Gain/(Loss)
