Nestle (Malaysia) 2Q Net Profit Fell 33%

08/25/2020 | 01:30am EDT

By Chester Tay

Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd.'s second-quarter net profit fell 33% as Covid-19 lockdowns hit sales to hotels, restaurants and cafes.

Net profit for the April-to-June period fell to 105.5 million ringgit ($25.3 million), the food company said in a stock-exchange filing Tuesday.

Revenue dropped 8.7% to MYR1.22 billion, it said.

The pandemic also led to additional expenses to ensure worker safety.

For the first half of the year, Nestle's net profit slid 26% to MYR291.8 million, while revenue slipped 4.8% to MYR2.65 billion.

The group maintained its interim dividend payout of MYR0.70 a share.

Nestle says it is well-positioned to deliver sustainable earnings for the remainder of the year and beyond. It will continue to tread cautiously as the economic environment remains uncertain.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 5 628 M 1 349 M 1 349 M
Net income 2020 647 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2020 365 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 33 205 M 7 953 M 7 962 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,96x
EV / Sales 2021 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 499
Free-Float 18,5%
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 126,11 MYR
Last Close Price 141,60 MYR
Spread / Highest target 7,34%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Aranols Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zainol Anwar ibni Putra Jamalullail Chairman
Craig Grant Connolly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alessandro Monica Executive Director-Technical & Production
Frits Wout Marie van Dijk Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.67%7 953
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.13.83%30 675
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED67.65%18 189
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED13.17%17 486
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED36.02%9 830
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.41%8 695
