Nestle Malaysia : MILO Advocates Healthy Mix of Sports and Academics for Young Malaysians to Thrive

Read this in:

▪ Bahasa Malaysia (pdf, 253 KB)

▪ Chinese (pdf, 269 KB)

PETALING JAYA, June 8, 2023 - Driven by a firm belief that sports is a great teacher, MILO promotes the idea that the values learned through sports can be applied to life with the philosophy, "Take on Sports Today, Take on Life Tomorrow" or "Hari Ini Gigih Bersukan, Hari Esok Kuasai Kehidupan". Reflecting this, the brand spearheads various sports initiatives and programmes that focus on nurturing essential life-long values, which can help children thrive in the various roles they take on in life.

(L-R) Sheahnee Lee moderated a fruitful discussion on Sports Is A Great Teacher forum; spearheaded by MILO. The session featured En. Zainuren B. Haji Mohd Nor, Director for Department of Sports, Co-curriculum and Arts, Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE); Puan Hazira Hamsah, Izzah's mother and Izzah Binti Amzan, Malaysian rhythmic gymnast as panellists.

This includes the MILO Champions Clinic, a comprehensive sports programme for children aged 7 to 12, that provides early exposure and skills training under the purview and guidance of professional coaches. As part of this year's MILO Champions Clinic, the "Sports Is A Great Teacher Forum" provided a unique opportunity for potential young champions to learn from a celebrated young athlete who has excelled in both sports and academics, as well as shed light on the crucial roles that parents and educators play in shaping a child's holistic development.

The forum featured artistic gymnastic athlete, Izzah Amzan, alongside her mother, Puan Hazira Hamsah, and Encik Zainuren bin Hj. Mohd Nor, Director of Sports, Co-curriculum and Arts Division (SCAD), Ministry of Education (MOE), who shared meaningful insights on the topic.

(L-R) Mr Halim bin Saad, Assistant to Director for Department of Sports, Co-curriculum and Arts, Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE); Mr Lim Kerwin, Sports Marketing Manager of MILO; Sheahnee Iman Lee, Moderator for the Sports Is A Great Teacher forum; Izzah Binti Amzan, Malaysian rhythmic gymnast; En. Zainuren B. Haji Mohd Nor, Director for Department of Sports, Co-curriculum and Arts, Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE); Mr Andrew Yoon Peng Fai, Consumer Marketing Manager of MILO; En. Amzan Abdul Malek and Puan Hazira Hamsah posing for a group photo after the forum.

Lim Kerwin, Sports Marketing Manager - MILO, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, said, "Over the past 70 years, MILO has built a long-standing legacy of supporting grassroots sports and nurturing a nation of champions. For us, being a champion goes beyond excelling in sports. It includes the valuable skills and values that children can develop through sports and apply in their careers and personal lives. This is very much in line with the MOE's Sukan Nadi ABC initiative, which emphasises sports as the foundation and main driving force in the effort to cultivate discipline, a good moral code and integrity among students."

Encik Zainuren bin Hj. Mohd Nor commented, "Exceptional talent is fostered through a student's passion, parental support and dedicated teachers. Sports can help develop competitiveness, resilience, and endurance - qualities important for leadership. As a former athlete, I believe sports can empower individuals to lead themselves, their families, and their communities. To support the holistic development of children, we must balance their physical, emotional, social and intellectual growth without limiting their potential."

Echoing this, Puan Hazira Hamsah emphasised, "It is important to prioritise our children's needs and invest in understanding them better. Supporting my daughter's path as an athlete required me to challenge myself by taking coaching courses and educating myself on good nutrition alongside accompanying Izzah to her various training sessions and competitions."

Sharing her experience, Izzah Amzan said, "Some parents have a mindset that you cannot go far in life with sports, which is wrong. Sports can shape you into a quality individual. Both my parent's dedication played a vital role, and exposure to different sports helped enhance my strategic thinking. I was also fortunate to have teachers who encouraged me in both sports and academics. I learned the importance of balancing both, using academics as a safety net. I believe if you have a clear vision, you can excel in both sports and academics."

Children between the ages of 7 and 12 received coaching from professional coaches at the MILO® Champions Clinic.

The forum also highlighted MOE's efforts to support students who excel in sports through its Program Penggalakan, which provides comprehensive modules with adjustable targets suited to the development of student athletes.

"We hope that by organising this forum and other grassroots sports initiatives, we are able to put a spotlight on the important role that parents and teachers play in shaping well-rounded individuals that are ready to take on the challenges of their future through the valuable learnings of sports," concluded Lim Kerwin.

About MILO®

MILO® is the leading nutritious chocolate malt beverage in Malaysia beloved for its iconic taste. Packed with the goodness of malt barley, milk and cocoa with a unique blend of 6 vitamins and 3 minerals, MILO® has fueled generations of champions with the energy to go further. For over 70 years, MILO® has grown alongside Malaysia and been a vital part of the nation's sports heritage, providing athletes the nutrition as well as the platform to grow and flourish through the various MILO® grassroots sports programmes.

About Nestlé Malaysia

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage manufacturer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé is present in more than 180 countries around the world, and our 270,000 employees are committed to Nestlé's purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Our performance is driven by our Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nourishing Malaysians since 1912, Nestlé has earned the trust of our consumers through our quality brands and products. We are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate, whilst maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity.

This is in line with our promise of delivering GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE to all. To learn more about how we have been nourishing Malaysians for over a century, do visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Nestle.Malaysia.

For more information, please contact:



Shaheen Zaffar

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad

Tel: (+603) 7965 6456

E-mail: [email protected]



Deepa Mukundan or Yasmin Kadir

acorn communications

Tel: (+603) 7958 8348

E-mail: [email protected]