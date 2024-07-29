Back to Press releases

PETALING JAYA, JULY 29, 2024 - Ramping up excitement, Malaysia's largest futsal tournament MILO® Hidup Bola (MHB) 2024 is back bigger than ever with its 18th instalment. From six regional locations previously spreading to 13 states and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur this year, MHB is set to be the most inclusive futsal event in the country as it searches nationwide for rising youth talent, while fostering the values of active lifestyles.

Young champions celebrate their victory at the MILO® Hidup Bola 2024 in Selangor.

With the kick-off in June and preliminary rounds continuing until 24 August, the nationwide event has already seen a participation of 12,000 players so far, marking the highest turnout in the history of MHB and demonstrating passion for the sport continues to shine bright.

Enthusiastic crowds of young futsal players gather for the MILO® Hidup Bola 2024, competing in the spirit of unity and sportsmanship.

In the search to uncover talent, the tournament has been designed to provide teams from across Malaysia with the opportunity to participate, regardless of their geographic locations. The tournament sees players from the under-12 and under-16 category competing across states for the crown. Matches have already taken place in Selangor, Sabah, Pahang, Sarawak, Penang, Johor and Negeri Sembilan as the tournament reaches its halfway point.

Kerwin Lim, Sports Marketing Manager of MILO®, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, said, "Malaysians' response to Hidup Bola and our call for a healthier nation has been uplifting! It is inspiring to see that many share our belief in the value of leading an active lifestyle and how it leads to a healthier quality of life. Tournaments like these exemplify MILO®'s commitment in shaping the next generation of young futsal talents, while also instilling essential values and lessons. Embodying our sports philosophy of "Moments That Make A Champion", we believe every second spent fighting against adversity shapes children to overcome obstacles with determination, leading to greater success both on the court and in life."

As the excitement builds towards the grand finals on 7 September 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, the young ambitions of becoming futsal stars will be one step closer to being fulfilled as the talented finalists from each state to battle for the championship title by demonstrating their skills at the highest national level.

Participants enjoying refreshing breaks with MILO®.

Since 2006, MHB has been championing the development of futsal among local youth by emphasising the importance of sportsmanship and maintaining an active lifestyle. MILO® continuously encourages a culture of active lifestyles and holistic development through the positive impact of sports, fostering stronger communities, and well-rounded individuals, while underscoring MILO®'s commitment growing the Malaysian sports.

Players showcase intense action and teamwork on the futsal court, while joy and excitement fill the air at MILO® Hidup Bola 2024.

For more information on MILO® Hidup Bola, please visit https://www.milo.com.my/get-active/milo-hidup-bola

About MILO®

MILO® is the leading nutritious chocolate malt beverage in Malaysia beloved for its iconic taste. Packed with the goodness of malt barley, milk and cocoa with a unique blend of 6 vitamins and 3 minerals, MILO® has fueled generations of champions with the energy to go further. For over 70 years, MILO® has grown alongside Malaysia and been a vital part of the nation's sports heritage, providing athletes the nutrition as well as the platform to grow and flourish through the various MILO® grassroots sports programmes.

About Nestlé Malaysia

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage manufacturer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé is present in more than 180 countries around the world, and our 270,000 employees are committed to Nestlé's purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Our performance is driven by our Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nourishing Malaysians since 1912, Nestlé has earned the trust of our consumers through our quality brands and products. We are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate, whilst maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity. To learn more about Nestlé, do visit https://www.nestle.com.my/ask-nestle/we-are-nestle.

