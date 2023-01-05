Nestle Malaysia : Nespresso x Angel Chen limited edition Lunar New Year collection

Read this in:

▪ Bahasa Malaysia (pdf, 278.4 KB)

NESPRESSO AND ANGEL CHEN DRAW INSPIRATION FROM

LUNAR NEW YEAR TRADITIONS FOR NEW FESTIVE CAMPAIGN

Elevate Lunar New Year celebrations with NESPRESSO x ANGEL CHEN limited-edition

collection of coffee, machines and gifts

Kuala Lumpur, 3 January 2023 - Nespresso teams up with Chinese fashion designer Angel Chen for a limited-edition Lunar New Year collection to ring in an auspicious yet colourful Year of the Rabbit. Presenting the latest collection, Nespresso encourages coffee aficionados to reunite with their loved ones and celebrate a new beginning over a quality cup of coffee.

This year, Nespresso joins hands with Angel Chen, a world-renowned fashion designer, to ring in the new beginnings with a meaningful yet playful collection.

Injecting Angel's signature colourful approach into fashion and fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics, the NESPRESSO x ANGEL CHEN collaboration features a patchwork rabbit design - a creative and playful interpretation of the animal often seen as a symbol of elegance, skilfulness and new beginnings. Fashioned out of unused wools, hand-woven materials and lace from Angel Chen's past collections and recycled Nespresso jute coffee bags, the patchwork design is an interesting yet pragmatic way to give selected materials a second life while also symbolising the coming together of family and friends during this very special time of the year. The recycled materials will be applied across Nespresso Boutique at The Gardens Mall store display for this special season.

As part of the NESPRESSO x ANGEL CHEN collection, coffee lovers will be able to elevate their celebrations with a range of selected coffee, machines and gifts in the limited edition Lunar New Year design. The items featured in this exclusive collection were put together with sharing and gifting to family and friends in mind.

"It's always exciting to be able to explore new ideas and this year we wanted to celebrate the rich heritage, deep traditions and the coming together of families and friends often associated the Lunar New Year. We were also inspired by Angel Chen's bold designs and creative flair. Together we wanted to push the boundaries of creativity and give the year of the rabbit a meaningful and modern interpretation that will elevate celebrations for all coffee lovers", says Melanie Brinbaum, Chief Brand Officer at Nespresso.

Angel Chen says "This is one of the most creative and special collaboration for me in recent times. Given that the theme was built around the year of the rabbit, I did a lot of research on materials and ways to do patchwork. I also drew inspiration from a visit to the Nespresso boutique when I saw how beautiful pieces were created from recycled coffee capsules. I enjoyed the freedom of playing around with the colors, prints and fabrics, and putting them together to create the patchwork rabbit. It is very inspiring to see how recycled things can be used."

Welcome an unforgettable new beginning with new creations



Inspired by the auspicious ingredients of the season and incorporating Angel Chen's favorite ingredients such as pomelo, two delightful recipes catering to different taste buds have also been created for coffee lovers. Be it for a sweet ending to the reunion feast with family or as an afternoon treat with friends, these recipes will certainly make the Lunar New Year celebrations more interesting and memorable.

Enjoy a crunchier and nuttier sip with The Peanut Mocha - made from NespressoMaster Origins Nicaragua, milk, chocolate syrup, peanut butter spread and pistachio nuts. The peanuts and pistachio nuts are popular snacks during this time of the year and are often associated to good luck and happiness. Have guests enjoy a creamy and delightful cup of coffee with the fun 3D latte art of a rabbit to show off those barista skills - with the help of Aeroccino 3.

Have an abundance of Sweet Reunion, a drink created to celebrate the sweetness and significance of reuniting with loved ones. With World Explorations Shanghai Lungo as its base, apples juice, pomelo honey jam and slices of apples are added to give the drink a fruity freshness. The Chinese pronunciation of pomelo is similar to the word 'bless' and the round shape of the pomelo is often associated to 'family reunion'. They are also widely acknowledged to bring good luck to the household. The use of pomelo was suggested by Angel Chen as it is one of her favourite ingredients.

The Peanut Mocha Sweet Reunion Ingredients: 1x Master Origins Nicaragua capsule

3ml chocolate syrup

2g peanut butter spread

120ml milk

120ml milk Materials: VIEW Cappuccino Cup (180ml)

Aeroccino 3 Ingredients: 1x World Explorations Shanghai Lungo capsule

1 teaspoon pomelo honey jam

80ml apple juice

3 ice cubes (30g of each)

A few slices of apple Materials: VIEW Recipe Glass (350ml) Serving suggestions: Pour 3ml of chocolate syrup and add 2g of peanut butter spread into VIEW Cappuccino Cup. Extract 40ml of Master Origins Nicaragua into View Cappuccino Cup. Pour 120ml of milk into Aeroccino 3 to make hot milk foam and pour milk foam into VIEW Cappuccino Cup. Unleash creativity and make a 3D rabbit with the milk foam. Ending with chocolate syrup on the top. Sprinkle a few pistachios around the 3D rabbit. Serving suggestions: Add 1 teaspoon of pomelo honey jam into View Recipe Glass. Pour 80ml of apple juice and add 3 ice cubes into View Recipe Glass. Extract 110ml of World Explorations Shanghai Lungo into VIEW Recipe Glass. Garnish with a few slices of apple.

Auspicious gifting ideas with limited-edition coffee, machines and accessories



The NESPRESSO x ANGEL CHEN collection offers an exclusive coffee sleeve wraps in the season's festive colour. The coffee sleeves will be available in a 5-sleeve assortment pack, featuring Nespresso's all-time classics, such as Ispirazione Arpeggio, Ispirazione Napoli， Ispirazione Venezia, Master Origins Nicaragua and World Explorations Shanghai Lungo. The CNY 5-sleeve pack is retailed at RM124.50.

What better time to refresh or add on to coffee machine collection than this Lunar New Year? Nespresso is offering more than 30% savings on selected coffee machines with any purchase of 5 sleeves Nespresso capsules, and customers are entitled to receive a complimentary exclusive Nespresso Red Packet set

Essenza Mini at RM438

Essenza Mini Bundle at RM638

Pixie at RM638

Pixie Bundle at RM838

Lattissima One at RM1,138

Lattissima Touch at RM1,338

Coffee lovers who purchased 15 sleeves of Nespresso coffees can bring home a complimentary Angel Chen cotton pouch, two sets of Nespresso Red Packet and Nespresso Club Credit worth RM38. The exclusively crafted cotton pouch comes with a patchwork rabbit designed by Angel Chen herself, made from sustainable and upcycled materials.

Meanwhile, the limited-edition NESPRESSO x ANGEL CHEN Travel mug will also be available in this season's festive red at all boutiques at RM129. In a nod to the festive season, customers can bring home the CNY 5-sleeve pack and limited-edition NESPRESSO x ANGEL CHEN Travel mug with a special CNY bundle price of RM238. In addition, customers can enjoy 20% savings on all VIEW collection ranges.

Coffee aficionados can hop into a colourful new beginning with Nespresso by purchasing the limited-edition collection at selected boutiques at The Gardens Mall, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Sunway Pyramid, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, 163 Retail Park and Publika, Mont Kiara and Gurney Plaza, Penang; as well as via Nespresso mobile app, Nespresso official site (www.nespresso.com) and through our Customer Careline at 1800 80 7001 (operating hours: every day from 08:00 to 22:00, toll-free).

-END-

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 140,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of 4,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has over 13'000 employees. In 2021, it operated a global retail network of 802 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About ANGEL CHEN

ANGEL CHEN is a vanguard Chinese designer brand founded in 2014 by Angel Chen. The brand's signature colorful approach to fashion coupled with its core-concept of fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics has deemed it to be one of the most popular young fashion brands internationally. The brand is well-known for its highly saturated colors, delightful animal elements, and unique embroidery craft.

ANGEL CHEN has been showing on the official Milan Fashion Week calendar since 2017 and has successfully launched various crossover collaborations with premier brands enhancing its popularity and recognition among consumers worldwide. Stocked at more than 100 international retailers, ANGEL CHEN is part of a new wave of young Chinese Brands making an impact globally.

In 2020, Chen participated in Netflix's "Next in Fashion" where she made it to the top 4 with her signature style and highly skilled techniques.

For more information, please contact:

Alessandra Foong

Senior Brand Communications Executive

Nespresso Malaysia

Address: Level 22, 1 Powerhouse, No.1 Persiaran Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Darul Ehsan, Malaysia

Tel: +6018-3551218

Email: [email protected]

Douglas Tan / Jacqueline Khoo

BCW Malaysia

Mobile: +6016-375 3703 / +6016-453 8183

Email: [email protected]