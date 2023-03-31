Nestle Malaysia : Nestlé Cares & MAGGI® Bring Ramadan Joy to Underprivileged Homes

Read this in:

Kajang, March 29, 2023 - In the spirit of giving during the holy month of Ramadan, MAGGI® is providing Malaysians in need with wholesome meals for buka puasa through the MAGGI® bubur lambuk programme, with more than 188,400 bowls to be distributed across the nation. This annual initiative by MAGGI® is also part of the Nestlé Cares programme which aims to positively impact local communities.

Kicking off the initiative this year, over 70 senior citizens at Pusat Jagaan Al-Fikrah Malaysia in Kajang and 20 orphans from Rumah Nur Kasih Bestari were treated to a special buka puasa with MAGGI® bubur lambuk, serving up bowls of the famed traditional savoury porridge made with fresh ingredients along with MAGGI® products, prepared by MAGGI® and Nestlé Malaysia leadership team members.

[From left to right] Tengku Ida Adura Tengku Ismail, Executive Director, Legal & Secretarial of Nestlé Malaysia, Juan Aranols, CEO of Nestlé Malaysia, Pn Nurul Atikah binti Hj Mohd Azmi, Chairperson of Pusat Jagaan Al-Fikrah Malaysia, Dato' Adnan Pawanteh, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs of Nestlé Malaysia and Geetha Balakrishna, Business Executive Officer, Foods of Nestlé Malaysia, whipping up a pot of tasty and nutritious MAGGI® bubur lambuk for the buka puasa event with Pusat Jagaan Al-Fikrah Malaysia and Rumah Nur Kasih Bestari.]

Earlier in the day, more than 40 Nestlé Cares volunteers gathered to clean up Pusat Jagaan Al-Fikrah Malaysia and its surroundings. In addition to this, the volunteers also spruced up the vegetable garden at the home, which provides fresh home-grown produce for the residents. As the garden is not fully utilised and lacks a proper irrigation system, the volunteers teamed up with the Perumaham Awam Seri Perlis farming community who came forward to help set-up the infrastructure and share their expertise in urban community farming to spruce up the garden and its landscaping. They also shared tips on how to maintain the vegetable garden.

Tn. Haji Latiff Bin Abu Hassan, Secretary of the Community Garden Seri Perlis 2 (right) sharing his expertise to spruce up the vegetable garden at the home.

To spread festive joy and cheer, Pusat Jagaan Al-Fikrah Malaysia also received new items such as bedding sets and towels, carpets, a new sound system as well as Nestlé food and beverage products for a duration of one year.

Nestlé Cares volunteers replacing new bed linens and cleaning up the home.

Nestlé Cares volunteers assisting the senior citizens of Pusat Jagaan Al-Fikrah Malaysia.

Mr Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, said, "Embracing the spirit of giving and generosity in this special month of Ramadan, we hope we were able to bring festive joy to the residents of the homes with our humble efforts. Also, with the enhancement of the vegetable garden at Pusat Jagaan Al-Fikrah Malaysia we hope this helps the residents to practice healthy eating habits, in line with our aim to encourage good nutrition amongst Malaysians. Through the MAGGI® bubur lambuk initiative and our other Nestlé Cares programmes, we will continue to give back to society and provide nourishment for communities in need."

Ms. Geetha Balakrishna, Business Executive Officer, MAGGI®, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, added, "In line with our 'Kongsi Resipi Kongsi Rezeki' Ramadan campaign, we were honoured to buka puasa together with Pusat Jagaan Al-Fikrah Malaysia and Rumah Nur Kasih Bestari. Sharing sustenance with wholesome bowls of MAGGI® bubur lambuk for the fasting month has become a time-honoured tradition and we will continue to deepen our bond with Malaysians through heart-warming meals, upholding our commitment to 'Cook the Difference' and make a positive impact on society."

Through Nestlé Cares, the Company spearheads and supports various initiatives throughout the year aimed at positively contributing to the nutrition, health and wellbeing of vulnerable communities in Malaysia, amongst other programmes.

About Nestlé Malaysia

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage manufacturer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé is present in more than 180 countries around the world, and our 270,000 employees are committed to Nestlé's purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Our performance is driven by our Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nourishing Malaysians since 1912, Nestlé has earned the trust of our consumers through our quality brands and products. We are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate, whilst maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity.

This is in line with our promise of delivering GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE to all. To learn more about how we have been nourishing Malaysians for over a century, do visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Nestle.Malaysia.

