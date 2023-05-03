Nestle Malaysia : Nestlé Malaysia Appoints YTM Dato' Seri Diraja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz to the Board

PETALING JAYA, May 2, 2023 - Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad announced the appointment of Yang Teramat Mulia (YTM) Dato' Seri Diraja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Binti Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah to its Board of Directors, effective 2 May 2023.

YTM Tunku Puteri is a trailblazer for social activism and humanitarian efforts, with prominent roles in non-governmental organisations (NGO). She currently presides as the National Chairperson of the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS), marking a milestone as the first woman elected to the position in MRCS' 75-year history. Notably, in July 2022, she was elected to serve as a Governing Board member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), based in Geneva, Switzerland. She is also the Chairperson of the Sultanah Bahiyah Foundation, an NGO she established in 1996 to spearhead positive societal change in the state of Kedah through education, community development, health, and other initiatives.

She has also attained recognition with esteemed appointments in the academic arena, serving as Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor for several local universities in Malaysia. Highlighting her outstanding contributions to academia, the accounting school at University of Utara Malaysia (UUM) was renamed as the Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz School of Accountancy.

In addition to her philanthropic endeavours, YTM Tunku Puteri is also highly regarded for her role as Royal Patron and adviser to the Langkawi UNESCO Global Geopark, a UNESCO accreditation for the unique geological and sustainable ecosystem for the preservation of natural resources in Langkawi Island in Kedah.

YTM Tunku Puteri holds a Bachelor's Degree in Political Studies from the prestigious University of Sussex, United Kingdom. Currently, she does not hold directorships in any other public limited companies.

With her extensive experience and notable achievements, particularly in social activism and humanitarian efforts, YTM Tunku Puteri's appointment to the Board is strongly aligned with the Group's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda. Alongside this, her instrumental role in facilitating the development of local communities will further contribute to the Group's community outreach efforts. With YTM Tunku Puteri's wealth of knowledge and expertise in ESG, the Board is confident that her appointment will serve to propel the Group forward in its journey of sustainable growth.

About Nestlé Malaysia

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage manufacturer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé is present in more than 180 countries around the world, and our over 270,000 employees are committed to Nestlé's purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Our performance is driven by our Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nourishing Malaysians since 1912, Nestlé has earned the trust of our consumers through our quality brands and products. We are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate, whilst maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity.

This is in line with our promise of delivering GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE to all. To learn more about how we have been nourishing Malaysians for over a century, do visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Nestle.Malaysia.

