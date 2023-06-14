Nestle Malaysia : Nestlé Malaysia Encourages Healthier Eating Habits among Malaysians through its 'Together in the Kitchen' Campaign

Read this in:

PETALING JAYA, June 10, 2023 - In line with its commitment to supporting Malaysians in the journey towards healthier eating habits, Nestlé Malaysia kicked off its 'Together in the Kitchen' campaign with an engaging nutritional talk and cooking competition for parents and their children. This aligns with Nestlé's global initiative - Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme, to empower 50 million children worldwide to lead healthier lives by the year 2030.

Dato' Adnan Pawanteh, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad Group Corporate Affairs Executive Director [back row, 6th from right] and Wong Mei Ching, Group Corporate Nutrition Manager [front row, 6th from right], with the participants and special guests of Nestlé Malaysia's 'Together in the Kitchen' campaign event which featured a nutrition talk and a parent-child cooking competition.

According to the Malaysian National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019, one in five Malaysian children (under 5 years of age) suffer from stunting, while research has revealed that 9 in 10 adults and children do not consume the recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables. Malaysian children also suffer from the dual burden of stunting and obesity due to malnutrition, along with micronutrient deficiencies.

Ms Wong Mei Ching, Group Corporate Nutrition Manager of Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd, said, "With a keen understanding of the nutritional challenges that Malaysians face, at the heart of our NH4K programme is the belief that teaching children to make healthier food choices will contribute to a healthier future for young Malaysians. Ultimately, we want our children to be capable of making smart choices on their own. Getting our children involved in preparing meals helps increase their willingness to try vegetables and fruits, and a variety of foods, and fosters an appreciation for nutritious foods. This is where the 'Together in the Kitchen' campaign comes in to help shape the development of children's food preferences and good eating habits."

To expand the reach of the programme and enhance relatability with parents, popular local influencer and celebrity Noor Nabila and her son Jayden Jebat took part in the nutritional talk with a cooking demonstration, alongside nutritionist Afiqah Kahar who highlighted the importance of getting kids involved in preparing meals and shared tips for parents to make the experience more enjoyable for themselves and their kids. A fun-filled cooking competition which drew a total of 16 participants comprising parents and their children was also held for a hands-on experiential session.

[Left] Nutritionist, Afiqah Kahar sharing useful tips during the nutrition talk, accompanied by a cooking demonstration by celebrity, Noor Nabila [right] and her son Jayden Jebat [middle] to showcase how parents and children can cook together to encourage healthier eating habits among kids as part of Nestlé Malaysia's 'Together in the Kitchen' campaign.

"To further inspire and support parents, the session also presented simple, nutritious and appetising Bento Box recipes, paired with MILO UHT as an easy and convenient energy and nutrient source to keep kids nourished for their daily activities. Our MILO UHT product range is loved by kids of all ages and is perfect to accompany wholesome school lunches," added Ms Wong.

The nutritional talk and fun-filled cooking competition further emphasised to parents the many benefits of cooking with their children, including encouraging them to adopt healthier eating habits from a young age. In addition, cooking with kids provides opportunities for parents to teach them important life skills, while creating memories that last a lifetime.

Parents and children having fun cooking up wholesome dishes together at Nestlé Malaysia's 'Together in the Kitchen' campaign.

About Nestlé Malaysia

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage manufacturer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé is present in more than 180 countries around the world, and our 270,000 employees are committed to Nestlé's purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Our performance is driven by our Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nourishing Malaysians since 1912, Nestlé has earned the trust of our consumers through our quality brands and products. We are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate, whilst maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity.

This is in line with our promise of delivering GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE to all. To learn more about how we have been nourishing Malaysians for over a century, do visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Nestle.Malaysia.

