Nestle Malaysia : Nestlé Malaysia Announces Changes to the Board

Petaling Jaya, March 1, 2021 - Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad wishes to announce the upcoming retirement of Independent Non-Executive Director, Dato' Mohd. Rafik Bin Shah Mohamad from the Board, to be effective after the conclusion of Nestlé Malaysia's 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), the date of which will be announced in due course. Following this, the Board will welcome Mr. Chin Kwai Fatt as a new Independent Non-Executive Director, his appointment of which will take effect the day after Nestlé Malaysia's AGM.

The Board of Directors and Management wish to place on record their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Dato' Mohd. Rafik for his dedication and invaluable contributions as a long-serving member of the Board and the Board Committees.

Dato' Mohd. Rafik first joined Nestlé Malaysia in 1981, retiring in 2006 after a 25-year tenure. During this time, he held various senior management positions in Nestlé's group of companies, both locally and globally. He was subsequently appointed to the Board of Nestlé Malaysia on 1 June 2007 as a Non-Independent, Non-Executive Director, and was later redesignated to his current position on 7 August 2008. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a Member of the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee. With his vast experience and knowledge of the business and the industry, he has played an instrumental role in providing analytical insights in financial matters and valuable guidance in the operations of the Company.

The Board of Directors and Management also welcome the impending appointment of Mr Chin. Mr Chin has held prominent leadership roles during his tenure with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the PwC Network, including 12 years as the Managing Partner thereafter as Corporate Finance Leader of PwC Malaysia. Subsequently, upon his retirement, he served as Senior Advisor to PwC South East Asia Corporate Finance. With over 30 years of experience in consulting services, he possesses a wide breadth of expertise ranging from financial to business insights and stakeholder management, as well as hands-on experience in Board engagement, risk management and information technology consulting.

He also successfully managed a diverse range of services in the areas of business advisory, consulting, assurance and tax. He currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad and Dialog Group Berhad, Chairman of the Risk Management Committee for Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad, Chairman of the Audit Committee for Dialog Group Berhad and Senior Adviser to Creador Sdn. Bhd.

Mr. Chin has also been earmarked to take over the role of Audit Committee Chairman upon the retirement of Dato' Mohd Rafik.

With his extensive leadership and in-depth management experience, the Board expresses its confidence that Mr. Chin will be able to strongly support the Group's aspirations to forge ahead in its journey of sustainable growth.

About Nestlé Malaysia



Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage manufacturer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé is present in more than 180 countries around the world, and our over 270,000 employees are committed to Nestlé's purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Our performance is driven by our Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nourishing Malaysians since 1912, Nestlé has earned the trust of our consumers through our quality brands and products. We are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate, whilst maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity.

This is in line with our promise of delivering GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE to all. To learn more about how we have been nourishing Malaysians for over a century, do visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Nestle.Malaysia.

For more information, please contact:



Maxine Lim

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad

Tel: +603 7965 6650

E-mail: [email protected]



Alya Nurina or Yasmin Kadir

acorn communications

Tel: (+603) 7958 8348

E-mail: [email protected]