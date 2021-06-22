Nestle Malaysia : Nestlé Malaysia Appoints New Board Member

Petaling Jaya, June 22, 2021 - Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad announced the appointment of a new Independent Non-Executive Director to its Board, Dr. Tunku Alina Binti Raja Muhd Alias, effective 21 June 2021. Dr. Tunku Alina will also be appointed as member of the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee.

Dr. Tunku Alina began her career as a legal practitioner with Skrine & Co in 1987. In 1992, she founded a legal firm known as Wong Lu Peen & Tunku Alina, where she served as the Managing Partner for close to 20 years and is currently a Consultant with the Firm. Dr. Tunku Alina has had an illustrious career, with more than 30 years of experience in areas such as client negotiations and dispute resolution, to providing advisory for compliance and regulatory aspects for investments and property development.

Dr. Tunku Alina also possesses extensive experience in the fields of business and academia. In addition to being a qualified Advocate and Solicitor of the High Court of Malaya, an Associate Mediator of the Singapore Mediation Centre and a member of the Malaysian Bar Council, she also served as an adjunct Professor of Islamic Finance Law at the University of Miami and was a committee member of the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF), where she represented the organisation in various workshops and symposiums internationally. In a voluntary capacity, she serves as a council member of the Malaysian Oils Scientists & Technologies Association and Climate Governance Malaysia, as well as a trustee of the Raja Alias Foundation. She also chairs the governing council of Yayasan CCM.

Dr. Tunku Alina sits on the boards of several public listed companies, including IJM Corporation Berhad, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad and Batu Kawan Berhad. She is also a non-independent, non-executive director of Chemical Company Malaysia Berhad and the Chair for two non-listed companies, Harps Holding Berhad and JA Russells & Co Sdn Bhd. She serves on the Board Risk Management Committee of Batu Kawan Berhad and previously of an Islamic bank, focusing on sustainability issues and climate change risks, and has participated in various forums on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) related matters. Earlier this year, Dr Tunku Alina completed the University of Oxford Saïd Business School Leading Sustainable Corporations Programme and the University of Cambridge Judge Business School Circular Economy and Sustainability Strategies Programme.

With her extensive experience, expertise and strong background, particularly in sustainability and corporate governance, the appointment of Dr. Tunku Alina will bring further diversity to the Board and continue to strongly support the Group's aspirations to forge ahead in its journey.

