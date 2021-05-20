Nestle Malaysia : Nestlé Malaysia Embraces Future of Work with New Headquarters

Petaling Jaya, May 19, 2021 - Nestlé Malaysia announces the relocation of its corporate headquarters to 1 Powerhouse, Bandar Utama, from its previous location in Surian Tower, Mutiara Damansara. This is part of the Group's ongoing drive to embrace the future of work through purposeful workplace design that builds also on the learnings throughout the COVID pandemic.

A feature wall at the main entrance to Nestlé Malaysia's new headquarters at 1Powerhouse, Bandar Utama.

Mr Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad said, 'A move of this nature in the midst of a pandemic called for careful planning and was extremely demanding on the teams involved in making it happen. Our recognition goes to them for a job well done in very difficult conditions.'

This move reflects our intent to continue adapting and evolving, especially as the need for a more flexible working environment and the demands for a better personal vs work balance that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our new space at 1 Powerhouse creates an enhanced workplace experience, with state-of-the-art technology and connectivity and will provide a supportive and enjoyable environment improving the work experience for all of us.'

'Once COVID is behind us there will still be a demand for a hybrid working arrangement that allows people to find the best balance between work and personal life. We have embedded this principle in the design with modern, functional, highly adaptable and smart spaces. This will boost collaboration and connectivity between team members across all departments, creating the right atmosphere for innovative thinking and creativity across the organization.'

Featuring two floors comprising approximately 73,000 square feet, the new office space is designed to promote greater engagement and transparency, encourage crossfunctional communication and teamwork, as well as meeting the demands of workplace flexibility while ensuring the health and safety of employees.

With an open space concept, a hot desking system is utilised for flexible seating. To spark innovation, there are multiple spaces encouraging creativity and collaboration, including roofed garden terraces, breakout areas for discussions and a coffee corner. Ergonomic design is also applied with height adjustable tables, as well as an interconnecting staircase between floors to encourage employees to stay active.

An open space concept with modular workstations to ensure adequate distancing between employees, in line with the new normal.

Multiple informal areas for employees to work and socially interact, including a roofed garden terrace and coffee corners, to name a few.

To strengthen communication and digital presence, advanced technology has been utilised to amplify a smart hybrid workplace, with new cutting-edge tools and surface hubs in meeting rooms for enhanced interactivity and engagement. Additionally, the new office is equipped with a state-of-the-art content studio with a green screen for inhouse content creation.

Modernized board room comes equipped with smart conference room technology and communication tools.

'Importantly, the new workspace design is compliant with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures, allowing us to effectively keep our people safe, while keeping in mind that we follow strictly the Government guidance under MCO 3.0' added Mr. Aranols.

Strategically located in Persiaran Bandar Utama, Nestlé's new headquarters has strong connectivity to nearby amenities, with easy access to Bandar Utama's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station.

The office pantry area showcases a fresh and minimalist design, in keeping with the overall open space concept

About Nestlé Malaysia

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage manufacturer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé is present in more than 180 countries around the world, and our over 291,000 employees are committed to Nestlé's purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Our performance is driven by our Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nourishing Malaysians since 1912, Nestlé has earned the trust of our consumers through our quality brands and products. We are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate, whilst maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity.



This is in line with our promise of delivering GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE to all. To learn more about how we have been nourishing Malaysians for over a century, do visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Nestle.Malaysia.

