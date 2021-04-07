Nestle Malaysia : Nestlé Malaysia Officially Opens 1st Plant-Based Meals Production Site in ASEAN

Shah Alam, April 7, 2021 - Nestlé Malaysia today launched its pioneering Plant-Based Meal Solutions manufacturing facility, the first in ASEAN and one of only two in Asia. The new facility will cater to the rising demand for plant-based foods and will supply local demand as well as exports. Getting people to eat more plant-based food is a priority for the Nestlé Group globally.

[From left] YAB Dato' Seri Amirudin Bin Shari, Menteri Besar Selangor, YAM Tan Sri Dato' Seri Syed Anwar Jamalullail, Chairman, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj and Mr. Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad officiating the launch of Nestlé's first Plant-Based Meal Solutions manufacturing facility in ASEAN, and only its second in Asia.

Nestlé Malaysia has invested a total of RM150 million in this facility, which has been the main contributor to the RM280 million capital expenditure in 2020, the highest in the last six years.

Mr Chris Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa, Nestlé S.A., commented, 'We have chosen Malaysia, and Selangor, as the location of this new manufacturing hub, as we find here the right infrastructure, trade links and access to talent and capabilities. We also build on Nestlé's 108 years of successful presence in Malaysia. We are confident that with this new facility we will be able to capture the exciting growth opportunity for plant-based products in this region, which is a very important growth priority for the Nestlé Group worldwide.'

Mr Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, said, 'This production site in Shah Alam will allow us to supply locally produced, high-quality, greattasting and Halal certified plant-based meals. In the same way as it is happening in other parts of the world, Malaysians are becoming interested in exploring alternatives to meat consumption, either because of health reasons or for environmental considerations. For them, we have developed an exciting range of new products that provide an excellent nutritional alternative supporting healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.'

'To note also that, compared to the equivalent meat-based products, these plant-based solutions are also more sustainable as they have a much lower carbon footprint and they require less use of natural resources such as water or land. By accelerating the roll-out of our plant-based food and beverages we are taking steps to shape a more sustainable future for all,' concluded Mr Aranols.

The launch was officiated by Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj. The occasion was further graced with the presence of Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Raja Muda Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, and Yang Amat Mulia Tengku Puteri Nor Zehan Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj.

Also in attendance were YAB Dato' Seri Amirudin Bin Shari, Menteri Besar Selangor, YAM Tan Sri Dato' Seri Syed Anwar Jamalullail, Chairman, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad and Mr Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad.

Located within Nestlé's existing Shah Alam Industrial Complex in Selangor, the new production site, with a build-up area of approximately 6,000 sqm, has an annual production capacity of 8,000 tonnes and is equipped with the latest food processing machinery and highly automated packing lines.

[From left] YAB Dato' Seri Amirudin Bin Shari, Mr Juan Aranols, Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj and Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin observing the production line for the plant-based Sensational Burger patty.

Nestlé's new plant has already commenced production of its new Harvest Gourmet plant-based products for the out-of-home market and is soon to launch its consumer range, to be available in retail nationwide and via eCommerce. Made with high-quality plant-based ingredients such as soy, wheat, beetroot, carrot, pomegranate and blackcurrant, all products are meat-free, high in protein, and a good source of fibre. The range currently includes the Sensational Burger patty as well as Schnitzel, chargrilled pieces and ground mince products that can be easily integrated in home cooking recipes.

The locally-made HARVEST GOURMET range of products offers consumers the versatility of preparing both local and international cuisines.

About Nestlé Malaysia



Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage manufacturer. Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé is present in more than 180 countries around the world, and our over 270,000 employees are committed to Nestlé's purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Our performance is driven by our Nutrition, Health and Wellness strategy. Nourishing Malaysians since 1912, Nestlé has earned the trust of our consumers through our quality brands and products. We are committed to improving the lives of the communities in which we operate, whilst maintaining our Halal excellence and integrity.



This is in line with our promise of delivering GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE to all. To learn more about how we have been nourishing Malaysians for over a century, do visit www.nestle.com.my or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Nestle.Malaysia.

For more information, please contact:



Maxine Lim

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad

Tel: +603 7965 6650

Email: [email protected]



Alya Nurina or Yasmin Kadir

acorn communications

Tel: (+603) 7958 8348

Email: [email protected]