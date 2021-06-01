Nestle Malaysia : Nestlé Malaysia Supports COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Read this in:

Shah Alam, May 31, 2021 - In line with its ongoing commitment to support Malaysians during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nestlé Malaysia has extended a helping hand at the Vaccination Administration Centre for AstraZeneca at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC), Shah Alam, providing nourishing meals for the front liners on duty while sharing 'goodness packs' amongst those vaccinated.

Fellow vaccine recipient, Nor Isra Illiani showcasing the 'Goodness Packs' containing Nestlé products, received at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) during the first vaccination phase.

Under its Nestlé Cares volunteer programme, Nestlé Malaysia is sponsoring all the food and beverages for the 250 front liners deployed at this vaccination centre. Some 10,500 meals will be distributed during the first two weeks and this support to the front liners will continue in the months to come. Additionally, and for the first vaccination phase from May 24 to June 6, 2021, all Malaysians vaccinated at IDCC have received a 'goodness pack' from Nestlé as a way of saying thank you to all those that are setting an example for everybody else to follow suit, as the national vaccination programme is set to accelerate in the coming weeks. In total, some 42,000 'goodness packs' will be distributed through this first phase.

Frontliners on duty including the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) received nourishing packed meals from Nestlé

Mr. Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, said, 'We are fully supportive of the efforts by the Government and the various Ministries outlined under the latest Full Movement Control Order and we all need to do our part. The lockdown will help to curb the trend of infections, but the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme will be the true cornerstone to finally leave the pandemic behind us. We, as Nestlé Malaysia, want to support this effort in concrete ways, and we are sincerely honoured and feel privileged by the possibility to provide delicious meals and drinks to the 250 dedicated front liners deployed at IDCC. Their example is our inspiration.'

[Far right] Mr. Juan Aranols flanked by [from left] YB Ahmad Amzad Hashim, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology & Innovation (MOSTI), Datuk Ir. Ts. Dr. Siti Hamisah Binti Tapsir, Secretary-General of MOSTI and Brig. Jen. Dr. Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, who was also present at the Vaccination Administration Centre at IDCC.

'Additionally, we want to encourage all Malaysians to leave aside any form of hesitation regarding vaccination and get their doses as soon as their turn comes. That is why we decided to provide these 'Nestlé Cares Goodness Packs' to all vaccine recipients at IDCC during the first phase, and we will find other ways in the coming weeks to continue promoting and encouraging the Rakyat to get vaccinated and make possible the collective achievement of reaching herd immunity as soon as possible.'

Nestlé CARES 'Goodness Packs' distributed to vaccine recipients at IDCC.

Nestlé continues to be dedicated to helping Malaysians in these difficult times through COVID-19 relief efforts. As an example, Nestlé Malaysia has been also sponsoring Food & Beverage products for front liners at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam, while MILO, MAGGI and other Nestlé brands have been active in providing food donations to different NGOs supporting those in need. Furthermore, in partnership with the Ministry of Health Malaysia and Selangor State Government in March 2021, the Nestlé Quarantine Transit Station was launched to provide 'close contact' patients with an appropriate setting to self-isolate, benefitting its people and communities in need in Selangor, particularly B40 families and lower-income groups. Nestlé remains committed to do its part to support Malaysians and help the Government curb the spread of COVID-19, to win the battle against the pandemic together.

