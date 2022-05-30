Nestle Malaysia Berhad : NESPRESSO Invites Coffee Lovers to Embrace Positive Vibes with Refreshing Blends and Coffee Recipes

Kuala Lumpur, 30 May 2022 - NESPRESSO invites Malaysians to embrace positivity and 'feel good' moments over Barista Creations for Ice coffee range and its thoughtfully crafted coffee recipes. Inspired by the delicious flavours of the tropics and in honour of Brazil's national drink - the Caipirinha - the lime and mint take centre stage resulting in the refreshing new Barista Creations Liminha over Ice coffee. The sunlight lemon yellow and tropical leaf print that adorns NESPRESSO's latest summer designs also pays homage to Brazil's vibrant landscape, ready to unite coffee lovers through positivity and good vibes.

Paying tribute to the positive Brazilian vibes, the campaign encourages coffee lovers to press the reset button and practice new habits that will take them to where they want to be, through a set of wellness practices named the "Summer Rituals". Aimed to provide positive inspiration and guidance, the rituals consist of actionable wellness practices including Sip & Shine (setting ourselves up for the day), Sip & Breathe (connecting with ourselves), Sip & Escape (connecting with nature), and Sip & Bloom (connecting with others and friends), which ultimately advocates for better routines and lifestyles. These rituals will be communicated across the campaign through positive mantras, coffee recipes and content surrounding healthy living.

Nespresso believes that this is the ideal moment to implement new routines, be it a regular morning espresso alongside yoga practice, or a refreshing iced coffee whilst reflecting and journaling, coffee is the grounding element that helps to sustain these uplifting rituals.

To further elevate the experience, NESPRESSO teams up with international figure and Brazilian-native Alessandra Ambrosio to be the face of the campaign to personify the positive mantras and uplifting rituals. Alessandra Ambrosio has always been an advocate for a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Alongside the mindful mantras and exotic new iced flavoured coffees, NESPRESSO's summer collection brings with it limited-edition accessories, coupled with refreshing cold coffee recipes. All of this will be brought to life via the campaign film, which showcases our uplifting rituals manifested by Alessandra Ambrosio, grounded in Brazil and powered by great coffee.

Refreshing coffee blends to keep the heat at bay

This year's refreshing addition to the NESPRESSO Barista Creations for Ice range is tropical lime and mint sensations that will keep the heat at bay.

Bringing the Brazilian summer to coffee lovers, the Liminha over Ice is inspired by the zesty Brazilian flavours with the note of lime and mint splash through lightly roasted coffees from around the world. As the classic tropical combination meets the light and delicately fruity Arabicas, a lemony sweetness and a hint of bitterness emerge in this coffee made to be enjoyed with ice.

The new coffee is available alongside the popular Barista Creations for Ice Coconut Flavour over Ice and the seasonal Barista Creations for Ice black coffees - Freddo Intenso and Freddo Delicato - that are making a comeback.

The Barista Creations for Ice is best served as one coffee capsule (espresso, 40ml) over a handful of ice cubes (90g) and top it up with cold water and cold milk (90ml) to bring out its full flavour. NESPRESSO carefully designed the roasting and grinding parameters for each blend, to ensure the flavour and quality of the coffee remains top notch even when the ice has melted. With just a simple touch of a button on our coffee machines - be it the NESPRESSO Atelier or the NESPRESSO Essenza Mini - coffee drinkers can be ready for a feel-good moment with NESPRESSO coffees this summer.

To liven up the coffee moments, NESPRESSO has curated some innovative iced coffee recipes to enjoy in the height of Malaysia weather, namely Brazilian-Inspired Mocktail, Liminha Over Ice Refresher, Coconut Flavour Over Ice Coffee Frappé, Freddo Intenso Fig Banana Shake and Freddo Delicato Maracujá Frappé for a refreshing coffee experience. These recipes can be found at https://www.nespresso.com/recipes.

'Inhale, Exhale, Enjoy' with a selection of accessories

NESPRESSO is also offering two limited edition coffee mugs with sleek and sunny designs. Each one showcasing one of NESPRESSO's positive mantras - 'Brew, Breathe, Bloom' and 'Inhale, Exhale, Enjoy', suitable for both hot and cold coffees to be enjoyed in style. The coffee mugs are signed by Alessandra Ambrosio, who will be personifying the positive mantras and uplifting rituals by NESPRESSO.

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoying Liminha Over Ice in Nespresso Limited Edition Coffee Mug.

Commenting on her involvement with the NESPRESSO summer campaign, Alessandra Ambrosio said: "Summer is my favourite time of the year, and as a Brazilian, I'm so proud to be the face of a campaign which is inspired by my home country. I love the concept of coffee marking important moments of reflection throughout the day. I'm so excited to be a part of such an uplifting campaign and to work with NESPRESSO to bring to life these delicious recipes, summery accessories, and quality coffee - and the Liminha over Ice really is Brazilian summer in a cup!"

For the full-blown barista experience, NESPRESSO has also launched a new micro-brushed stainless- steel Barista Shaker, ideal for preparing the ultimate barista-style coffee recipes. The large holes for straining create a generous crema for an impressive finish.

For summer fun on-the-go, the classic Nomad Travel Mug has been launched in a brand-new ocean blue colour, and portable iced coffees can be enjoyed alongside NESPRESSO's selection of beach merch, including the NESPRESSO upcycled beach towel, beach pouch and water bottle.

Purchase Availability

The limited-edition NESPRESSOLiminha Over Ice and Coconut Flavour Over Ice are priced at RM29.50 per sleeve while the Barista Creations for Ice Freddo Intenso and Freddo Delicato are for sale at RM26.50 per sleeve.

Meanwhile, coffee lovers can bring home the limited-edition Coffee Mug at RM69. The brand-new ocean blue Nomad Travel Mug and Barista Shaker will be available at RM129 and RM179, respectively at a later date. The NESPRESSO Atelier is available at RM1,799 while the NESPRESSO Essenza Mini is for sale at RM649.

From 6 to 26 June, NESPRESSO is giving away an Upcycled Beach Towel and Limited Edition Ice Cube Tray with any purchase of 12 sleeves of coffee (inclusive of Barista Creations for Ice range); customers who purchase 12 sleeves of coffee (inclusive of Barista Creations for Ice range) from 27 June to 17 July are entitled to get an exclusive Water Bottle and Beach Pouch. In addition, selected coffee machines are available for grab at 30% off from 30 May to 10 July upon purchasing 5 sleeves of coffee (inclusive of Barista Creations for Ice range).

LIVEN UP COFFEE MOMENTS WITH NESPRESSO CURATED ICED COFFEE RECIPES

Brazilian-Inspired



Ingredients:

1. Liminha Over Ice Capsule (40ml)

2. Fresh lime (60g)

3. Brown sugar (8g)

4. Passion fruit seeds (40g)

5. Gum syrup (2ml)

6. Water (60ml)

7. Ice cubes (150g)

8. Lime slice & fresh mint for decoration



Materials:

1. VIEW Recipe Glass

2. Shaker



Let's make it:

1. Place 8 cubed pieces of lime (60g) and 8g of brown sugar in a VIEW Recipe Glass and muddle the ingredients.

2. Cut a passion fruit in half and scoop out the seeds, place them in the glass along with 4 ice cubes (30g each) and 2g of gum syrup.

3. Pour in 60ml of water and mix until the lime and passion fruit seeds float to the top.

4. Into a shaker, add an ice cube and then extract and pour in 40ml of Liminha Over Ice over it. Seal the shaker and shake vigorously.

5. Gently pour the chilled coffee into the glass, over the other ingredients.

6. Garnish with a slice of lime and mint leaves.

Liminha Over Ice



Ingredients:

1. Liminha Over Ice Capsule (40ml)

2. Vanilla syrup (10ml)

3. Nestle milk (90ml)

4. Ice cubes (120g)

5. Lime zest and mint for decoration



Let's make it:

1. Place 4 ice cubes (30g each) into your coffee mug. Pour in 10ml of Vanilla Syrup and 90ml of Nestle milk.

2. Extract and pour in 40ml of Liminha Over Ice into the mug.

3. Garnish with lime zest and mint leaves.

Coconut Flavour Over Ice Coffee Frappé



Ingredients:

1. Coconut Flavour Over Ice Capsule (40ml)

2. Pineapple syrup (10ml)

3. Nestle milk (90ml)

4. Ice cubes (120g)

5. Coconut flakes and edible flowers for decoration



Materials:

1. VIEW Recipe Glass

2. Nespresso Barista Device/Shaker



Let's make it:

1. Extract and pour in 40ml of Coconut Flavour Over Ice espresso into the Nespresso Barista jug/shaker and add 1 ice cube.

2. [Barista] Close the lid, select the "Iced Frappé" recipe and press the start button.

3. [Shaker] Close the shaker and shake vigorously for 20 seconds.

4. Add 3 ice cubes (30g each) to your VIEW Recipe Glass.

6. Pour in the cold coffee and garnish with coconut flakes and edible flowers.

Freddo Intenso Fig Banana Shake



Ingredients:

1. Freddo Intenso Capsule (40ml)

2. Fig (half of fig)

3. Nestle milk (120ml)

4. Banana syrup (10ml)

5. Ice cubes (120g)

6. Slice of fresh fig and edible flowers



Materials:

1. VIEW Recipe Glass

2. Shaker



Let's make it:

1. Pour 120ml of Nestle milk and a slice of fig into a shaker. Seal it and shake it vigorously.

2. Place 4 ice cubes (30g each) into your VIEW Recipe Glass and add 10ml of Yellow Banana Syrup.

3. Pour the cold milk foam into the glass and mix.

4. Extract and pour in 40ml of Freddo Intenso espresso into the glass.

5. Garnish with a thin slice of fig and edible flowers.

Freddo Delicato Maracujá Frappé



Ingredients:

1. Freddo Delicato Capsule (40ml)

2. Passion fruit syrup (5ml)

3. Nestle milk (90ml)

4. Ice cubes (120g)

5. Passion fruit and edible flowers for decoration



Materials:

1. VIEW Recipe Glass

2. Shaker



Let's make it:

1. Add 5ml of Monin passion fruit syrup and 90ml of Nestle milk into a shaker and extract and pour in 40ml of Freddo Delicato over it.

2. Close the shaker and shake vigorously for 20 seconds.

3. Put 3 Ice cubes (90g) into a VIEW Recipe Glass.

4. Pour and strain the frappé directly into the glass.

5. Garnish with passion fruit and edible flowers.

The Barista Creations for Ice range is now available for purchase via NESPRESSO Boutiques at The Gardens Mall, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, IOI City Mall, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Gurney Plaza, Penang; as well as via NESPRESSO mobile app, NESPRESSO official site (www.nespresso.com) and through our Customer Careline at 1800 80 7001 (operating hours: every day from 08:00 to 22:00, toll-free) from 28 February 2022.

To discover more about NESPRESSO Malaysia, check out our official Instagram page (@nespresso.my) or Facebook page (Nespresso.MY) to receive updates on our latest offerings.

About Nestlé NESPRESSO SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 81 countries and has over 13'000 employees. In 2022, it operates a global retail network of 802 boutiques.

For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About Alessandra Ambrosio

Born in Erechim, Brazil, Alessandra Ambrosio nurtured her desire to become a model from a young age. She emerged into the international modeling world as a part of the Brazilian invasion in the late '90s. Alessandra has been the face and global brand ambassador for fashion and beauty brands including Omega, Balmain, Moschino, Revlon, Christian Dior, Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein, and Ralph Lauren and has graced covers of hundreds of international magazines, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Vanity Fair, GQ, and Elle. In addition to her distinguished career in the fashion industry Alessandra has also made multiple cameos in films and TV shows including Daddy's Home, Daddy's Home 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Entourage, How I Met Your Mother, and Brazilian show Hidden Truths. Alessandra is a devoted mother to daughter Anja and son Noah and is very passionate about environmental causes, particularly ocean conservation.

For more information, please contact:



Thai Jia Vay

Brand Communications Specialist

Nespresso Malaysia

Address: Level 22, 1 Powerhouse, No.1 Persiaran Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia

Tel: + 6017 200 3386

Email: [email protected]

Jeremy Fong / Douglas Tan / Wen Jin / Jacqueline Khoo

BCW Malaysia

Mobile: +602-639 1779 / +6016-375 3703 / +6012-659 4833 / +6016-453 8183

Email: [email protected]