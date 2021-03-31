Nestle Malaysia Berhad : Nestlé Extends Partnership with MBPJ to Shape a Greener Malaysia

Petaling Jaya, March 30, 2021 - In line with its vision for a waste-free future, Nestlé Malaysia, the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and KPT Recycle Sdn Bhd (KPT) today inked a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to officially launch the second phase of its recycling programme, expanding kerbside collection to four additional townships in Petaling Jaya (PJ).

[Front, second from left] YB Ng Sze Han, Selangor State Exco for Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development officiating the signing ceremony between Nestlé Malaysia, MBPJ, and KPT Recycle, flanked by [from left to right] Mr Michael Wu, Managing Director, Tetra Pak Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines & Indonesia, Mr Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, YBhg. Dato' Adnan Pawanteh, Executive Director, Group Corporate Affairs Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, Yang Berusaha Puan Tpr. Hajjah Sharipah Marhaini Binti Syed Ali, Deputy Secretary, MBPJ, YBhg. Dato' Mohd Sayuthi bin Bakar, Mr Lee Chay Chen, Mr Lee Kuang Chen, representative of KPT Recycle and Mr Tang Fuie Koh, Ahli Majlis Zone 3.

The pioneering recycling programme was launched in October 2020 to provide kerbside collection for 8,300 households in the two townships of Ara Damansara and Bandar Sri Damansara with great success. Now the next phase of the project will extend the kerbside collection initiative to Kota Damansara, Mutiara Damansara, Tropicana & Damansara Indah, as well as Aman Suria & Taman Bukit Mayang Emas adding an additional 11,800 households. In total, this will account for 10% of the number of households in PJ.

The MoA was signed by YBhg Dato' Mohd Sayuthi bin Bakar, Mayor of Petaling Jaya, Mr Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad and Mr Lee Chay Chen, Director of KPT Recycle Sdn Bhd, witnessed by YB Ng Sze Han, Selangor State Exco for Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development and other project partner representatives from Tetra Pak® (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

YB Ng Sze Han stated, 'While recycling rates in Malaysia improved to 30% in 2020, a holistic approach is needed to inculcate better recycling habits among the community to achieve our national target of 40% by 2025. As such, this programme is an excellent example of the private and public sectors coming together for the betterment of the community, which has already achieved tangible results. On this note, I am pleased to see Nestlé, MBPJ and KPT taking the next step in this project to create greener, thriving communities in Selangor.'

YBhg Dato' Mohd Sayuthi bin Bakar, Mayor of Petaling Jaya, said, 'Petaling Jaya is one of the most densely populated areas of the Klang Valley with over 770,000 inhabitants. On average, Malaysians generate 200,000 tonnes of domestic waste per month and if not sustainably managed, this will not only significantly impact the environment but may lead to serious health hazards. Increasing recycling rates is key to addressing this and we have made good progress in the first phase of the project with an encouraging response from the residents. By expanding to more townships, we hope that this will inspire more residents to get involved and support sustainable development aspirations for PJ.'

Mr Juan Aranols, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad commented, 'We firmly believe that achieving a waste-free future requires collaborative efforts. This is aptly demonstrated with this successful pilot programme, as in just six months, we have recorded a combined household participation rate of 60% in Ara Damansara and Bandar Sri Damansara, collecting over 112 tonnes of recyclable waste. With these positive outcomes, we are pleased to extend this project to the second phase to include four more townships in PJ. This will help to improve recycling rates in Malaysia, foster circular economy opportunities and contribute towards our vision to ensure that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfills or as litter. This is also in line with our global pledge to ensure that 100% of our packaging will be recyclable and reusable by 2025.'

Creating a seamless process for residents, the programme distributed recycling bags and bins to households and implemented a systematic collection process, involving weekly collection rounds. During the collection process, data and feedback was gathered to keep track of household participation and ensure good recycling management.

During the signing of the MoA for the second phase of the programme, prizes were awarded to housing areas with the highest participation rates. To encourage recycling participation amongst the residents and ramp up recycling education to drive behaviour change, a range of engagement initiatives are carried out regularly. This includes distributing multilingual leaflets containing recycling education, communicating with resident WhatsApp groups and engaging with representatives from residents' associations, amongst others.

