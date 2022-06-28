Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Nestlé Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESTLE   NGNESTLE0006

NESTLÉ NIGERIA PLC

(NESTLE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
1400.00 NGN    0.00%
04:01aNESTLE NIGERIA : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
06/22NESTLÉ NIGERIA PLC : Share buyback
CO
06/22NESTLÉ NIGERIA PLC : Security operations
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NESTLE NIGERIA : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) -

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Lagos, June 27, 2022

LINK TO JOIN THE LIVE PROCEEDINGS OF THE 53RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF NESTLĖ NIGERIA PLC

We wish to notify our esteemed shareholders, investors, stakeholders and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that they can join the proceedings of the 53rd Annual General Meeting of Nestlé Nigeria Plc on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11.00 am via the link below:

Attendee Link : https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-

join/19%3ameeting_OTZhOTZiZDYtYTkyNS00ZDMyLTkyOGItNzgwNGJiNjM1ZWM 3%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2212a3af23-a769-4654-847f-958f3d479f4a%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%226f8b9a8a-9d7e-41fa-b742- 82b2ca6c7b56%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a

This is to enable our esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be able to attend the meeting due to the restriction on mass gatherings imposed by the government as a result of COVID-19 to watch the live proceedings and participate.

The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts can be accessed via http://www.nestle- cwa.com/en/investors/nigeria

Bode Ayeku, FCIS

Company Secretary / Legal Adviser

Disclaimer

Nestlé Nigeria plc published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
