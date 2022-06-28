NESTLE NIGERIA : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

Lagos, June 27, 2022

LINK TO JOIN THE LIVE PROCEEDINGS OF THE 53RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF NESTLĖ NIGERIA PLC

We wish to notify our esteemed shareholders, investors, stakeholders and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that they can join the proceedings of the 53rd Annual General Meeting of Nestlé Nigeria Plc on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11.00 am via the link below:

Attendee Link : https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-

join/19%3ameeting_OTZhOTZiZDYtYTkyNS00ZDMyLTkyOGItNzgwNGJiNjM1ZWM 3%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2212a3af23-a769-4654-847f-958f3d479f4a%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%226f8b9a8a-9d7e-41fa-b742- 82b2ca6c7b56%22%2c%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3atrue%7d&btype=a&role=a

This is to enable our esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be able to attend the meeting due to the restriction on mass gatherings imposed by the government as a result of COVID-19 to watch the live proceedings and participate.

The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts can be accessed via http://www.nestle- cwa.com/en/investors/nigeria

Bode Ayeku, FCIS

Company Secretary / Legal Adviser