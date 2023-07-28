Nestle Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months ended 30 June 2023

Directors' Report

1 Financial Statements

The directors present their Unaudited financial statements on the affairs of Nestlé Nigeria Plc ("the Company") for the period ended 30 June 2023

2 Principal Activities

The principal activities of the Company continue to be the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of food products including purified water throughout the country. The Company also exports some of its products to other countries within and outside Africa.

3 Operating Results

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

In thousands of naira Jan -Jun 2023 Jan- Jun 2022 Revenue 261,769,509 222,450,780 Results from operating activities 60,792,659 46,181,498 Profit before income tax (69,117,596) 43,739,909 Profit for the period (49,981,345) 27,751,035 Total comprehensive income for the period (49,981,345) 27,751,035

4 Directors and Their Interests

The directors who served during the period and their interests in the shares of the Company at the period ended

30 June 2023 were as follows:

Interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company 2023 2022 Mr. David Ifezulike Up to 17/05/2023 - Chairman 56255 56255 Mr. Gbenga Oyebode From-18/05/2023 - Chairman Nil Nil Mr. Wassim Elhusseini (Lebanese) - MD/CEO Nil Nil Mr. Sarmad Saleem (Paskitani) Nil Nil Mr Ibukun-olu Ipinmoye 2,328* 2,328* Mr. Mauricio Alarcon (Mexican) Nil Nil Mr. Ricardo Chavez (Mexican) Up to 31/01/2023 Nil Nil Mr. Martin Kruegel (German) From 01/02/2023 Nil Nil Ms. Juliet Ehimuan 2146 2146 Mrs Adebisi Lamikanra Nil Nil

*Out of the 2,328 shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc held by Mr. Ibukun-olu Ipinmoye, 2,250 shares are managed on his behalf by FBN Quest Trustees Limited,while the remaining 78 shares are registered in his name.