Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months ended 30 June 2023

Unaudited Interim Financial Statements

For the Six Months ended 30 June 2023

Contents

Page

Directors and Other Corporate Information

3

Financial Highlights

4

Directors' Report

5-11

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

12

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

13-14

Statement of Financial Position

15

Statement of Changes in Equity

16

Statement of Cash Flows

17

Notes to the Financial Statements

18-27

Directors' and other Corporate Information

Board of Directors:

Mr. David Ifezulike

Up to 17/05/2023

Chairman

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode

From 18/05/2023

Chairman

Mr.Wassim Elhusseini (Lebanese)

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Sarmad Saleem (Pakistani)

Finance & Control Director

Mr. Ibukun-olu Ipinmoye

Executive Director

Mr. Mauricio Alarcon (Mexican)

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Martin Kruegel (German)

From 01/02/2023

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Ricardo Chavez (Mexican)

Up to 31/01/2023

Non-Executive Director

Ms. Juliet Ehimuan

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs Adebisi Lamikanra

Independent Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary/

Legal Adviser

Mr. Bode Ayeku

Registered Office:

22-24 Industrial Avenue

Ilupeju, Lagos

Tel: 01 - 2798184, 2798188, 2790707

Registrar:

Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions Limited

274 Murtala Muhammed Way

Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos

Tel: 01- 5803369, 5451399, 5803367

Independent Auditor:

Ernst & Young

10th & 13th floors, UBA House

57 Marina

Lagos, Nigeria

Tel: +234(1)6314500

Members of the

Mr. Matthew Akinlade

Chairman

Audit Committee

Alhaji Kazeem Owonikoko Bello

Shareholders' Representative

Mr. Christopher Nwaguru

Shareholders' Representative

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode

Up to 17/05/2023

Directors' Representative

Ms. Juliet Ehimuan

From 18/05/2023

Directors' Representative

Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra

Directors' Representative

Financial Highlights

Jan -Jun 2023

Jan- Jun 2022

Increase/

In thousands of naira

(decrease) %

Revenue

261,769,509

222,450,780

18%

(Loss)/ Profit before income tax

(69,117,596)

43,739,909

-258%

(Loss)/Profit for the period

(49,981,345)

27,751,036

-280%

Declared dividend

28,931,953

20,212,735

0%

Share capital

396,328

396,328

0%

Total equity

(48,642,659)

28,849,116

-269%

Directors' Report

1 Financial Statements

The directors present their Unaudited financial statements on the affairs of Nestlé Nigeria Plc ("the Company") for the period ended 30 June 2023

2 Principal Activities

The principal activities of the Company continue to be the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of food products including purified water throughout the country. The Company also exports some of its products to other countries within and outside Africa.

3 Operating Results

The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:

In thousands of naira

Jan -Jun 2023

Jan- Jun 2022

Revenue

261,769,509

222,450,780

Results from operating activities

60,792,659

46,181,498

Profit before income tax

(69,117,596)

43,739,909

Profit for the period

(49,981,345)

27,751,035

Total comprehensive income for the period

(49,981,345)

27,751,035

4 Directors and Their Interests

  1. The directors who served during the period and their interests in the shares of the Company at the period ended
    30 June 2023 were as follows:

Interest in the Ordinary Shares of the

Company

2023

2022

Mr. David Ifezulike

Up to 17/05/2023

- Chairman

56255

56255

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode From-18/05/2023

- Chairman

Nil

Nil

Mr. Wassim Elhusseini (Lebanese)

- MD/CEO

Nil

Nil

Mr. Sarmad Saleem (Paskitani)

Nil

Nil

Mr Ibukun-olu Ipinmoye

2,328*

2,328*

Mr. Mauricio Alarcon (Mexican)

Nil

Nil

Mr. Ricardo Chavez (Mexican)

Up to 31/01/2023

Nil

Nil

Mr. Martin Kruegel

(German)

From 01/02/2023

Nil

Nil

Ms. Juliet Ehimuan

2146

2146

Mrs Adebisi Lamikanra

Nil

Nil

*Out of the 2,328 shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc held by Mr. Ibukun-olu Ipinmoye, 2,250 shares are managed on his behalf by FBN Quest Trustees Limited,while the remaining 78 shares are registered in his name.

  1. Mr. Gbenga Oyebode is the Chairman of CFAO Nigeria Plc, one of our vehicle suppliers. Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra is a director of Standard Chartered Bank,one of our bankers. In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, they have notified the Company of their position with CFAO Nigeria Plc and Standard Chartered Bank respectively.
  2. No share options were granted to the directors by Nestlé Nigeria Plc. However, Nestlé S. A., the ultimate parent company has a share based payment scheme offered to certain key management personnel including certain directors of the Company.

