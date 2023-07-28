Nestle Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the Six Months ended 30 June 2023
Contents
Page
Directors and Other Corporate Information
3
Financial Highlights
4
Directors' Report
5-11
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
12
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
13-14
Statement of Financial Position
15
Statement of Changes in Equity
16
Statement of Cash Flows
17
Notes to the Financial Statements
18-27
Directors' and other Corporate Information
Board of Directors:
Mr. David Ifezulike
Up to 17/05/2023
Chairman
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode
From 18/05/2023
Chairman
Mr.Wassim Elhusseini (Lebanese)
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Sarmad Saleem (Pakistani)
Finance & Control Director
Mr. Ibukun-olu Ipinmoye
Executive Director
Mr. Mauricio Alarcon (Mexican)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Martin Kruegel (German)
From 01/02/2023
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Ricardo Chavez (Mexican)
Up to 31/01/2023
Non-Executive Director
Ms. Juliet Ehimuan
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs Adebisi Lamikanra
Independent Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary/
Legal Adviser
Mr. Bode Ayeku
Registered Office:
22-24 Industrial Avenue
Ilupeju, Lagos
Tel: 01 - 2798184, 2798188, 2790707
Registrar:
Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions Limited
274 Murtala Muhammed Way
Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos
Tel: 01- 5803369, 5451399, 5803367
Independent Auditor:
Ernst & Young
10th & 13th floors, UBA House
57 Marina
Lagos, Nigeria
Tel: +234(1)6314500
Members of the
Mr. Matthew Akinlade
Chairman
Audit Committee
Alhaji Kazeem Owonikoko Bello
Shareholders' Representative
Mr. Christopher Nwaguru
Shareholders' Representative
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode
Up to 17/05/2023
Directors' Representative
Ms. Juliet Ehimuan
From 18/05/2023
Directors' Representative
Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra
Directors' Representative
Financial Highlights
Jan -Jun 2023
Jan- Jun 2022
Increase/
In thousands of naira
(decrease) %
Revenue
261,769,509
222,450,780
18%
(Loss)/ Profit before income tax
(69,117,596)
43,739,909
-258%
(Loss)/Profit for the period
(49,981,345)
27,751,036
-280%
Declared dividend
28,931,953
20,212,735
0%
Share capital
396,328
396,328
0%
Total equity
(48,642,659)
28,849,116
-269%
Directors' Report
1 Financial Statements
The directors present their Unaudited financial statements on the affairs of Nestlé Nigeria Plc ("the Company") for the period ended 30 June 2023
2 Principal Activities
The principal activities of the Company continue to be the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of food products including purified water throughout the country. The Company also exports some of its products to other countries within and outside Africa.
3 Operating Results
The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:
In thousands of naira
Jan -Jun 2023
Jan- Jun 2022
Revenue
261,769,509
222,450,780
Results from operating activities
60,792,659
46,181,498
Profit before income tax
(69,117,596)
43,739,909
Profit for the period
(49,981,345)
27,751,035
Total comprehensive income for the period
(49,981,345)
27,751,035
4 Directors and Their Interests
- The directors who served during the period and their interests in the shares of the Company at the period ended
30 June 2023 were as follows:
Interest in the Ordinary Shares of the
Company
2023
2022
Mr. David Ifezulike
Up to 17/05/2023
- Chairman
56255
56255
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode From-18/05/2023
- Chairman
Nil
Nil
Mr. Wassim Elhusseini (Lebanese)
- MD/CEO
Nil
Nil
Mr. Sarmad Saleem (Paskitani)
Nil
Nil
Mr Ibukun-olu Ipinmoye
2,328*
2,328*
Mr. Mauricio Alarcon (Mexican)
Nil
Nil
Mr. Ricardo Chavez (Mexican)
Up to 31/01/2023
Nil
Nil
Mr. Martin Kruegel
(German)
From 01/02/2023
Nil
Nil
Ms. Juliet Ehimuan
2146
2146
Mrs Adebisi Lamikanra
Nil
Nil
*Out of the 2,328 shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc held by Mr. Ibukun-olu Ipinmoye, 2,250 shares are managed on his behalf by FBN Quest Trustees Limited,while the remaining 78 shares are registered in his name.
- Mr. Gbenga Oyebode is the Chairman of CFAO Nigeria Plc, one of our vehicle suppliers. Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra is a director of Standard Chartered Bank,one of our bankers. In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, they have notified the Company of their position with CFAO Nigeria Plc and Standard Chartered Bank respectively.
- No share options were granted to the directors by Nestlé Nigeria Plc. However, Nestlé S. A., the ultimate parent company has a share based payment scheme offered to certain key management personnel including certain directors of the Company.
