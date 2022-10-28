NESTLE NIGERIA : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
10/28/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Nestlé Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Financial Statements
for the period ended 30 September 2022
Nestlé Nigeria Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022
Contents
Page
Corporate Information
3
Financial Highlights
4
Directors' Report
5
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
13
Statement of Profit or loss and Comprehensive Income
14
Statement of Financial Position
16
Statement of Changes in Equity
17
Statement of Cash Flows
18
Notes to the Financial Statements
19
13
2
Nestlé Nigeria Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022
Board of Directors:
Mr. David Ifezulike
Chairman
Mr.Wassim Elhusseini (Lebanese)
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Sarmad Saleem (Pakistani)
Finance & Control Director - From 01/06/2022
Mr. Jagdish Singla (Indian)
Finance & Control Director - Up to 31/05/2022
Mr. Ibukun-Olu Ipinmoye
Executive Director
Mr. Ricardo Chavez (Mexican)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Mauricio Alarcon (Mexican)
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode
Independent Non-Executive Director
Ms. Juliet Ehimuan
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra
Independent Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary/
Legal Adviser
Mr. Bode Ayeku
Registered Office:
22-24 Industrial Avenue
Ilupeju, Lagos
Tel: 01 - 2798184, 2798188, 2790707
Registrars:
Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions Limited
274 Murtala Muhammed Way
Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos
Tel: 01- 5803369, 5451399, 5803367
Independent Auditors:
Ernst & Young
10th & 13th floors, UBA House
57 Marina
Lagos, Nigeria
Tel: +234(1)6314500
Members of the
Mr. Matthew Akinlade
Chairman
Audit Committee
Alhaji Kazeem Owonikoko Bello
Shareholders' Representative
Mr. Christopher Nwaguru
Shareholders' Representative
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode
Directors' Representative
Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra
Directors' Representative
3
Nestlé Nigeria Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022
Financial Highlights
In thousands of naira
2022
2021
Increase/
(decrease) %
Revenue
333,472,223
261,591,053
27%
Profit before income tax
58,385,532
51,584,238
13%
Profit for the period
40,152,150
33,584,476
20%
Declared dividend
20,212,734
28,139,297
-28%
Share capital
396,328
396,328
0%
Total equity
41,272,042
34,719,900
19%
4
Nestlé Nigeria Plc Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2022
Directors' Report
Financial Statements
The directors present their report on the affairs of Nestlé Nigeria Plc ("the Company"), together with the unaudited financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2022.
Principal Activities
The principal activities of the Company continue to be the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of food products including purified water throughout the country. The Company also exports some of its products to other countries within and outside Africa.
Operating Results
The following is a summary of the Company's operating results:
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Revenue
333,472,223
261,591,053
Results from operating activities
64,877,062
56,121,516
Profit before income tax
58,385,532
51,584,238
Profit for the period
40,152,150
33,584,476
Total comprehensive income for the period
40,152,150
33,584,476
4 Directors and Their Interests
The directors who served during the period and their interests in the shares of the Company at the period end were as follows:
Interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company
2022
2021
Mr. David Ifezulike
- Chairman
56,255
56,255
Mr. Wassim Elhusseini (Lebanese)
- MD/CEO
Nil
Nil
Mr. Sarmad Saleem (Paskitani)
Nil
Nil
Mr Ibukun-olu Ipinmoye
2,328*
2,328*
Mr. Mauricio Alarcon (Mexican)
Nil
Nil
Mr. Ricardo Chavez (Mexican)
Nil
Nil
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode
Nil
Nil
Ms. Juliet Ehimuan
2,146
2,146
Mrs Adebisi Lamikanra
Nil
Nil
*Out of the 2,328 shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc held by Mr. Ibukun Ipinmoye, 2,250 shares are managed on his behalf by FBN Quest Trustees Limited while the remaining 78 shares are in his name. Mr. Ipinmoye has 274 RSUP options of Nestle S.A. Switzerland
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode is the Chairman of CFAO Nigeria Plc, one of our vehicle suppliers. Mrs. Adebisi Lamikanra is a director of Standard Chartered Bank,one of our bankers. In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria, they have notified the Company of their position with CFAO Nigeria Plc and Standard Chartered Bank respectively.
No share options were granted to the directors by Nestlé Nigeria Plc. However, Nestlé S.A., the ultimate parent company has a share based payment scheme offered to certain key management personnel including certain directors of the Company. Information relating to this share based payment scheme is disclosed in Note 15 (c) to the financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nestlé Nigeria plc published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 16:56:04 UTC.