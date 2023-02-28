NESTLE NIGERIA : SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

REPORTING ON SUSTAINABLE FINANCIAL PRINCIPLES FOR THE
NIGERIAN CAPITAL MARKET
NESTLĖ NIGERIA PLC SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TO SECURITIES &
EXCHANGE COMMISSION AND THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE
LIMITED
FOR THE YEAR ENDED
12/31/2022
Principle 1: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Considerations
Regulated entities should put in place effective governance structures and consider the impact of their operations and activities on the environment and society.
The entities should innovate and implement measures that promote the good of the communities and the natural environment in which they operate. Factors to be considered include:
Efficient use of resources, such as energy and water;
Effective waste management;
Compliance with applicable labour and social standards; and
Alignment of their community development programmes with Nigeria's overall goal for sustainable economic and social development.
They should establish appropriate ways to encourage and promote desired behaviours of employees to meet ESG standards.
Kindly disclose the implementation status of Principle 1 in your entity by ticking ( √ ) in the appropriate cells in the table below and offer a brief description of your efforts so far.
Indicators
Completed
In
Yet to
Not
Brief description of action(s) taken towards implementation
progress
start
applicable
1.1. Entities should develop appropriate policies
√
- The Nestlé Corporate Business Principles specifies the
to integrate ESG considerations into
foundation for Sustainability and Creating Shared
decision-making processes and enterprise
Value. It also highlights the 10 principles for business
risk management framework.
operations including ESG considerations. Other
policies like the Nestlé Policy on Environmental
Sustainability, Nestlé Management Systems Policy and
Code of Business Conduct also reflect the company's
ESG standards and commitments.
1.2. Entities should also develop robust and
√
- The Nestlé Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
transparent procedures, which entail clear
specifies and helps the continued implementation of
governance structures, limits of authority,
the Corporate
Business
Principles
by
establishing
standards and codes of conduct, to support
certain
non-negotiable
minimum
standards
of
implementation of their policies and the
behavior
in key
areas. It
also provides
a frame
of
Principles.
reference against which to measure company
activities and governance structures.
1
Indicators
Completed
In
Yet to
Not
Brief description of action(s) taken towards implementation
progress
start
applicable
1.3. Entities should put in place programmes for
√
managing their environmental and social
In 2020, Nestlé SA introduced her net zero roadmap, with
footprints1. The programmes should reduce
commitment to halve GHG emissions by 2030 and achieve
greenhouse gas emissions, promote efficient
net zero by 2050. The roadmap also details global
use of water and energy, and improve waste
strategies for plastic waste management, regenerative
and construction management.
agriculture and improved operational efficiency.
Below are local examples of some programs geared
towards managing Nestlé Nigeria's environmental
footprints:
Greenhouse gas emission reduction: Generation of
electricity and steam using natural gas fuel - with less
CO2 effect.
Efficient use of water: Effective water recycling system for
water reuse purposes (For irrigation and cleaning of non-
production areas) to reduce water withdrawal.
Efficient use of energy: Use of CCHP (combined cooling,
heat, and power) systems for generating electricity and
use of economizer for steam boiler energy efficiency.
1.4. Entities should outline the minimum labour
√
Nestlé Nigeria fully supports the United Nations Global
and social standards they will apply in
Compact's (UNGC) guiding principles on human rights
managing their operations consistent with
and labour and aims to provide an example of good
good practice, such as the United Nations
human rights and labour practices throughout our
Declaration of
Human
Rights
and the
business activities. Nestlé Nigeria also complies with all
International Labour Organisation Charter.
applicable Nigerian Labor Laws.
1.5. Entities should
develop
and
promote
√
Nestlé Creates Shared Value for stakeholders in its
investment in community projects and
communities by investing in projects to improve livelihoods.
initiatives with the aim of contributing to the
Projects include:
sustainable development of their host
1. Rural development
communities.
2
Indicators
Completed
In
Yet to
Not
Brief description of action(s) taken towards implementation
progress
start
applicable
i.
Improving access to water and sanitation.
We provide over 14 million litres of clean
safe water to our communities daily. 16 new
WASH facilities were commissioned in the
past 3 years.
ii.
Improving
teaching
and
learning
environments in schools within our
communities
by renovating
classrooms,
providing WASH facilities, libraries and
playgrounds as needed.
2. Youth empowerment
i.
Technical Training program at the Nestlé
Technical Training Centers in Agbara and
Abaji
ii.
Community
scholarship
scheme for
secondary and tertiary education
1.6. Entities should articulate, in their sustainable
√
Nestlé's Responsible Sourcing Standard is shared with all
finance policies and procedures, ESG
vendors on registration. The policy covers Environmental
procurement
standards
for
suppliers,
and social care, Compliance, Human Rights, Safety and
contractors, and other third-party service
Health etc.
providers
1.7. Entities should monitor their service providers
√
Nestlé retains the right to audit the activities of service
to ensure compliance with the ESG
providers to ensure compliance and carries out spot
standards.
checks from time to time as required.
1.8. Entities should
regularly
conduct
internal
√
In 2022, an external audit of ESG practices was performed
reviews of the integrity and quality of ESG
by Ernst and Young.
practices and procedures for continuous
improvement.
External
audit
of ESG
practices and procedures may also be
undertaken.
1.9. Entities should set criteria for reporting their
√
Environmental Impact Assessments which cover several
ESG risk assessment processes on their
environmental risks areas are performed and reviewed
business operations and activities.
regularly.
3
Principle 2: Collaborative Partnership and Capacity Building
Regulated entities should collaborate with stakeholders to raise awareness on ESG issues, build capacity, manage risks, developinnovative solutions and promote widespread action across the Nigerian financial system.
Kindly disclose the implementation status of Principle 2 in your entity by ticking ( √ ) in the appropriate cells in the table below and offer a brief description of your efforts so far.
Indicators
Completed
In
Yet to
Not
Brief description of action(s) taken towards implementation
progress
start
applicable
2.1 Develop an ESG policy e.g., √
sustainable policy - to serve as a
The Nestlé Corporate Business Principles specifies the
tool and strategic framework to
foundation for Sustainability and Creating Shared Value
guide and support the entities in
the delivery of its sustainable
agenda.
2.2. Dedicate
Environmental
√
The Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) Department
Sustainable Office (ESO) to work
oversees, monitors and coordinates the implementation of
assiduously in enshrining in the
environment related policies across the organisation.
organization the workings of its
sustainable policies.
2.3. Develop structural mechanisms to
√
The company's structure for the implementation of the
guide the implementation of the
Sustainability Agenda Management team oversees.
structural policies and guidelines.
2.4. Have an
internal capacity
to
√
Same as 2.2 and 2.3
support the implementation
of
sustainable
policies
and
guidelines.
2.5. Engage and created the buy in of
√
Same as 2.2 and 2.3
key stakeholders to support the
implementation of the policies.
2.6. Develop
and
implement
the
√
Our Policy on Environmental Sustainability documents our
entity's sustainable strategy.
strategy in relation to sustainability.
4
