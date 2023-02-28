NESTLE NIGERIA : SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

EXCHANGE COMMISSION AND THE NIGERIAN EXCHANGE

REPORTING ON SUSTAINABLE FINANCIAL PRINCIPLES FOR THE

reference against which to measure company

also provides

implementation of their policies and the

standards and codes of conduct, to support

specifies and helps the continued implementation of

- The Nestlé Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

1.2. Entities should also develop robust and

Code of Business Conduct also reflect the company's

policies like the Nestlé Policy on Environmental

Value. It also highlights the 10 principles for business

foundation for Sustainability and Creating Shared

to integrate ESG considerations into

- The Nestlé Corporate Business Principles specifies the

1.1. Entities should develop appropriate policies

Brief description of action(s) taken towards implementation

Yet to

Kindly disclose the implementation status of Principle 1 in your entity by ticking ( √ ) in the appropriate cells in the table below and offer a brief description of your efforts so far.

They should establish appropriate ways to encourage and promote desired behaviours of employees to meet ESG standards.

Alignment of their community development programmes with Nigeria's overall goal for sustainable economic and social development.

Compliance with applicable labour and social standards; and

Efficient use of resources, such as energy and water;

The entities should innovate and implement measures that promote the good of the communities and the natural environment in which they operate. Factors to be considered include:

Regulated entities should put in place effective governance structures and consider the impact of their operations and activities on the environment and society.

sustainable development of their host

initiatives with the aim of contributing to the

communities by investing in projects to improve livelihoods.

investment in community projects and

Nestlé Creates Shared Value for stakeholders in its

business activities. Nestlé Nigeria also complies with all

and the

human rights and labour practices throughout our

good practice, such as the United Nations

and labour and aims to provide an example of good

managing their operations consistent with

and social standards they will apply in

1.4. Entities should outline the minimum labour

use of economizer for steam boiler energy efficiency.

heat, and power) systems for generating electricity and

Efficient use of energy: Use of CCHP (combined cooling,

water reuse purposes (For irrigation and cleaning of non-

Efficient use of water: Effective water recycling system for

electricity and steam using natural gas fuel - with less

Below are local examples of some programs geared

use of water and energy, and improve waste

net zero by 2050. The roadmap also details global

commitment to halve GHG emissions by 2030 and achieve

footprints1. The programmes should reduce

In 2020, Nestlé SA introduced her net zero roadmap, with

managing their environmental and social

1.3. Entities should put in place programmes for

Brief description of action(s) taken towards implementation

Yet to

environmental risks areas are performed and reviewed

ESG risk assessment processes on their

Environmental Impact Assessments which cover several

1.9. Entities should set criteria for reporting their

practices and procedures may also be

practices and procedures for continuous

by Ernst and Young.

reviews of the integrity and quality of ESG

In 2022, an external audit of ESG practices was performed

checks from time to time as required.

providers to ensure compliance and carries out spot

to ensure compliance with the ESG

Nestlé retains the right to audit the activities of service

1.7. Entities should monitor their service providers

contractors, and other third-party service

and social care, Compliance, Human Rights, Safety and

vendors on registration. The policy covers Environmental

Nestlé's Responsible Sourcing Standard is shared with all

1.6. Entities should articulate, in their sustainable

Technical Training Centers in Agbara and

Technical Training program at the Nestlé

environments in schools within our

WASH facilities were commissioned in the

safe water to our communities daily. 16 new

We provide over 14 million litres of clean

Improving access to water and sanitation.

Brief description of action(s) taken towards implementation

Yet to

Principle 2: Collaborative Partnership and Capacity Building

Regulated entities should collaborate with stakeholders to raise awareness on ESG issues, build capacity, manage risks, developinnovative solutions and promote widespread action across the Nigerian financial system.

Kindly disclose the implementation status of Principle 2 in your entity by ticking ( √ ) in the appropriate cells in the table below and offer a brief description of your efforts so far.

Indicators Completed In Yet to Not Brief description of action(s) taken towards implementation progress start applicable

2.1 Develop an ESG policy e.g., √

sustainable policy - to serve as a The Nestlé Corporate Business Principles specifies the tool and strategic framework to foundation for Sustainability and Creating Shared Value guide and support the entities in the delivery of its sustainable agenda. 2.2. Dedicate Environmental √ The Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) Department Sustainable Office (ESO) to work oversees, monitors and coordinates the implementation of assiduously in enshrining in the environment related policies across the organisation. organization the workings of its sustainable policies. 2.3. Develop structural mechanisms to √ The company's structure for the implementation of the guide the implementation of the Sustainability Agenda Management team oversees. structural policies and guidelines. 2.4. Have an internal capacity to √ Same as 2.2 and 2.3 support the implementation of sustainable policies and guidelines. 2.5. Engage and created the buy in of √ Same as 2.2 and 2.3 key stakeholders to support the implementation of the policies. 2.6. Develop and implement the √ Our Policy on Environmental Sustainability documents our entity's sustainable strategy. strategy in relation to sustainability.

