Nestle Pakistan : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Director

Dated: January 12, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUBJECT : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF NESTLÉ PAKISTAN LIMITED

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ("Board") of Nestlé Pakistan Limited ("the Company") has appointed Mr. Jason Avanceña as Chief Executive Officer and Director on the Board of the Company with effect from March 01, 2023, in place of Mr. Samer Chedid.

You are requested to disseminate this information to the members of the exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ali Sadozai

Company Secretary

CC : Director/ HOD Surveillance, Supervision, and Enforcement Department SECP, Islamabad