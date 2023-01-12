Nestle Pakistan : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Director

Dated: January 12, 2023
SUBJECT : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF NESTLÉ PAKISTAN LIMITED
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ("Board") of Nestlé Pakistan Limited ("the Company") has appointed Mr. Jason Avanceña as Chief Executive Officer and Director on the Board of the Company with effect from March 01, 2023, in place of Mr. Samer Chedid.
