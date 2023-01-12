Advanced search
    NESTLE   PK0025101012

NESTLÉ PAKISTAN LIMITED

(NESTLE)
2023-01-09
5600.10 PKR    0.00%
2022Nestlé Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Nestle Pakistan : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PU
2022Nestlé Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Nestle Pakistan : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Director

01/12/2023 | 05:30am EST
Dated: January 12, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

SUBJECT : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF NESTLÉ PAKISTAN LIMITED

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ("Board") of Nestlé Pakistan Limited ("the Company") has appointed Mr. Jason Avanceña as Chief Executive Officer and Director on the Board of the Company with effect from March 01, 2023, in place of Mr. Samer Chedid.

You are requested to disseminate this information to the members of the exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Ali Sadozai

Company Secretary

CC : Director/ HOD Surveillance, Supervision, and Enforcement Department SECP, Islamabad

Nestle Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023


