Lahore: July 25, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange (Guarantee) Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi - 74000

Dear Sir,

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Nestlé Pakistan Ltd., in their meeting held on July 25, 2024 at 11:00 am, announced the following:

1- 1st Interim Cash Dividend: PKR 111 per share i.e. 1110%

2- The financial results of the Company are as follows:

Six-month period ended Three-month period ended Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 --- (Pak Rupees in '000) --- --- (Pak Rupees in '000) --- Revenue from contracts with customers 107,684,120 101,430,179 53,289,217 51,838,551 Cost of goods sold (67,925,226) (63,251,621) (33,269,004) (34,030,910) Gross profit 39,758,894 38,178,558 20,020,213 17,807,641 Distribution and selling expenses (17,535,258) (13,672,007) (9,030,423) (5,681,974) Administration expenses (2,959,412) (3,120,909) (1,444,761) (1,611,978) Operating profit 19,264,224 21,385,642 9,545,029 10,513,689 Finance cost (1,570,724) (1,366,106) (808,352) (752,823) Other expenses (1,395,928) (2,527,290) (642,898) (477,191) Other income 306,942 94,078 34,526 6,429 Profit before taxation 16,604,514 17,586,324 8,128,305 9,290,104 Taxation (6,534,748) (6,600,397) (3,126,032) (3,966,066) Profit after taxation 10,069,766 10,985,927 5,002,273 5,324,038 Earnings per share basic and diluted (Rupees) 222.05 242.25 110.30 117.40

Additionally, we would like to inform you that the Company has reclassified the general licensing fee (inclusive of related taxes) from Cost of Goods Sold to Distribution and Selling Expenses for the purposes of comparison and improved presentation. This reclassification does not affect the Company's financial results.

Nestlé Pakistan Ltd.

KOMAL ALTAF

Chief Financial Officer