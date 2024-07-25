Nestle Pakistan : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30. 2024
July 25, 2024 at 05:20 am EDT
Lahore: July 25, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange (Guarantee) Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi - 74000
Dear Sir,
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2024
We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Nestlé Pakistan Ltd., in their meeting held on July 25, 2024 at 11:00 am, announced the following:
1- 1st Interim Cash Dividend: PKR 111 per share i.e. 1110%
2- The financial results of the Company are as follows:
Six-month period ended
Three-month period ended
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2023
--- (Pak Rupees in '000) ---
--- (Pak Rupees in '000) ---
Revenue from contracts with customers
107,684,120
101,430,179
53,289,217
51,838,551
Cost of goods sold
(67,925,226)
(63,251,621)
(33,269,004)
(34,030,910)
Gross profit
39,758,894
38,178,558
20,020,213
17,807,641
Distribution and selling expenses
(17,535,258)
(13,672,007)
(9,030,423)
(5,681,974)
Administration expenses
(2,959,412)
(3,120,909)
(1,444,761)
(1,611,978)
Operating profit
19,264,224
21,385,642
9,545,029
10,513,689
Finance cost
(1,570,724)
(1,366,106)
(808,352)
(752,823)
Other expenses
(1,395,928)
(2,527,290)
(642,898)
(477,191)
Other income
306,942
94,078
34,526
6,429
Profit before taxation
16,604,514
17,586,324
8,128,305
9,290,104
Taxation
(6,534,748)
(6,600,397)
(3,126,032)
(3,966,066)
Profit after taxation
10,069,766
10,985,927
5,002,273
5,324,038
Earnings per share basic and diluted (Rupees)
222.05
242.25
110.30
117.40
Additionally, we would like to inform you that the Company has reclassified the general licensing fee (inclusive of related taxes) from Cost of Goods Sold to Distribution and Selling Expenses for the purposes of comparison and improved presentation. This reclassification does not affect the Company's financial results.
Nestlé Pakistan Ltd.
KOMAL ALTAF
Chief Financial Officer
