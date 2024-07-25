Lahore: July 25, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange (Guarantee) Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi - 74000

Dear Sir,

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Nestlé Pakistan Ltd., in their meeting held on July 25, 2024 at 11:00 am, announced the following:

1- 1st Interim Cash Dividend: PKR 111 per share i.e. 1110%

2- The financial results of the Company are as follows:

Six-month period ended

Three-month period ended

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023

--- (Pak Rupees in '000) ---

--- (Pak Rupees in '000) ---

Revenue from contracts with customers

107,684,120

101,430,179

53,289,217

51,838,551

Cost of goods sold

(67,925,226)

(63,251,621)

(33,269,004)

(34,030,910)

Gross profit

39,758,894

38,178,558

20,020,213

17,807,641

Distribution and selling expenses

(17,535,258)

(13,672,007)

(9,030,423)

(5,681,974)

Administration expenses

(2,959,412)

(3,120,909)

(1,444,761)

(1,611,978)

Operating profit

19,264,224

21,385,642

9,545,029

10,513,689

Finance cost

(1,570,724)

(1,366,106)

(808,352)

(752,823)

Other expenses

(1,395,928)

(2,527,290)

(642,898)

(477,191)

Other income

306,942

94,078

34,526

6,429

Profit before taxation

16,604,514

17,586,324

8,128,305

9,290,104

Taxation

(6,534,748)

(6,600,397)

(3,126,032)

(3,966,066)

Profit after taxation

10,069,766

10,985,927

5,002,273

5,324,038

Earnings per share basic and diluted (Rupees)

222.05

242.25

110.30

117.40

Additionally, we would like to inform you that the Company has reclassified the general licensing fee (inclusive of related taxes) from Cost of Goods Sold to Distribution and Selling Expenses for the purposes of comparison and improved presentation. This reclassification does not affect the Company's financial results.

Nestlé Pakistan Ltd.

KOMAL ALTAF

Chief Financial Officer

