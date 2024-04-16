Nestlé Pakistan Limited

Corporate Briefing Session

Lahore, 18th April 2024

18th April 2024

Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session

Our business

Key Figures 2023

Where

What

Sales

North

26%

Center

29%

Dairy &

Beverages

Others

Nutrition

79.3% 20.2% 0.5%

PKR 201 bio

South

27%

Direct Key accounts: 14%

Exports : 3%

Employees

Factories

Top Brands

3,6214

* Others include Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery & other products

18th April 2024

Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session

Our Purpose and Strategy

ACCELERATE PROFITABLE GROWTH

Win in the

Build

Achieve efficiencies across

Develop Agile and inclusive

Core Portfolio

Future Growth Platforms

the organisation

organisation

Ensure our business is a force for good

18th April 2024

Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session

Investing for maximizing returns

Capex (PKR Bio)

4.5

3.8

3.2

3.4

3.4

2.6

KBF 2.5 MW

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

PKR 20.9bio

SKP 2.6 MW

ISB 266 KW

18th April 2024

Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session

New launches 2023

Kashmiri Chai 180g

Nescafe 1.5g

Ice Mixes (localisation)

NIDO 3+ 150g

18th April 2024

Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session

Contribution to the economy

PKR 51.9bio milk

24,870 farmers

Supporting ~ 2,698

PKR 6.5 bio

purchase

medium scale

Procurement of Fruits,

commercial farms

Sugar and Wheat Flour

For the

Communities

Clean Drinking Water

Clean Gilgit Baltistan Project

38,000 trees planted

for

Communities

18th April 2024

Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session

Nestlé Pakistan is well on track to deliver 2025 targets…

Our path to

Our achievements till 2023

Water regeneration (Nestlé

regeneration for

D4R: 82%;

Waters): 71%

future generations

VPR: 33%

Water savings: 280,000 m3

Neutrality: 24.7%

Our plans for 2025

D4R: >95%;

Water regeneration (Nestlé

VPR: 33%

Waters): positive water

Neutrality: 50%

impact

Water savings: 350,000 m3

Path to zero emissions by 2050

-17.3%

Business as usual

Emissions

reduction

Sourced 33% of 14 key ingredients through responsible sourcing

Source 50% of 14 key ingredients through responsible sourcing

Our ambitions till 2030

Plant 700,000 trees

D4R: 100%

VPR 33%

Packaging neutrality: 100%

Water regeneration ((Nestlé Waters): Positive water impact

Source 100% of 14 key ingredients through responsible sourcing

-20%

Emissions

-50%

reduction

Emissions

reduction

2023

Nestlé Pakistan Limited

18th April 2024

- Corporate Briefing

FY 2023 financial results

Sales (in PKR)

Sales growth

Operating Profit

EPS (PKR/share)

Margin

201 bn

+23.4%

17.2% of sales

363.7

+70 bps

+10%

18th April 2024

Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session

Sales growth - FY 2023

11.6%

23.4%

26.9%

Total

Dairy and Nutrition

Beverages

18th April 2024

Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session

Key highlights - Dairy and Nutrition

FY 2023

FY 2022

Sales (PKR Bio)

160.0

126.1

Sales Growth

26.9%

20.6%

Operating profit margin

18.9%

18.9%

  • Strong growth in both Dairy and Nutrition powder portfolio
  • 2X growth in Exports channel
  • Maintained the Operating profit margin despite the inflationary and forex challenges supported by portfolio mix, better absorption of fixed costs, cost saving initiatives and responsible price increases

18th April 2024

Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session

