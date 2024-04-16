Nestle Pakistan Limited is a Pakistan-based food and beverage company. The Company is principally engaged in manufacturing, processing and sale of dairy, nutrition, beverages and food products, including imported products, such as dairy, confectionery, culinary, coffee, beverages, infant nutrition and drinking water. The Companyâs segments include Dairy and nutrition products, Powdered and liquid beverages, and Other products. Its dairy products include NESTLE MILKPAK, NESTLE MILKPAK CREAM, NESTLE MILKPAK DAIRY BUTTER, NESTLE SWEET ânâ TASTY YOGURT, NESTLE LABAN, NESTLE NESVITA and NESTLE EVERYDAY. Its children health and growth solutions include NESTLE NIDO School Age Nutrition, NESTLE BUNYAD and NESTLE MILO. Its beverages include NESTLE FRUITA VITALS and NESTLE NESFRUTA. Its coffee products include NESCAFE ORIGINAL, NESCAFE CHILLED ready-to- drink (RTD), NESCAFE ICE and NESCAFE GOLD. The Company offers drinking water under NESTLE PURE LIFE brand.

Sector Food Processing