Nestle Pakistan : Presentation for Corporate Briefing Session - 2024
April 16, 2024 at 02:19 am EDT
Nestlé Pakistan Limited
Corporate Briefing Session
Lahore, 18
th April 2024
18th April 2024
Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session
1
Dairy &
Beverages
Others
Nutrition
79.3%
20.2% 0.5%
PKR 201 bio
South
27%
Direct Key accounts: 14%
Exports : 3%
Employees
Factories
Top Brands
3,621
4
* Others include Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery & other products
18th April 2024
Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session
2
Our Purpose and Strategy
ACCELERATE PROFITABLE GROWTH
Win in the
Build
Achieve efficiencies across
Develop Agile and inclusive
Core Portfolio
Future Growth Platforms
the organisation
organisation
Ensure our business is a force for good
18th April 2024
Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session
3
Investing for maximizing returns
Capex (PKR Bio)
4.5
3.8
KBF 2.5 MW
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
PKR 20.9bio
18th April 2024
Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session
4
New launches 2023
Kashmiri Chai 180g
Nescafe 1.5g
Ice Mixes (localisation)
NIDO 3+ 150g
18th April 2024
Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session
5
Contribution to the economy
PKR 51.9bio milk
24,870 farmers
Supporting ~ 2,698
PKR 6.5 bio
purchase
medium scale
Procurement of Fruits,
commercial farms
Sugar and Wheat Flour
Clean Drinking Water
Clean Gilgit Baltistan Project
38,000 trees planted
for
Communities
18th April 2024
Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session
6
Nestlé Pakistan is well on track to deliver 2025 targets…
Our path to
Our achievements till 2023
Water regeneration (Nestlé
regeneration for
D4R: 82%;
Waters): 71%
future generations
VPR: 33%
Water savings: 280,000 m3
Neutrality: 24.7%
Our plans for 2025
D4R: >95%;
Water regeneration (Nestlé
VPR: 33%
Waters): positive water
Neutrality: 50%
impact
Water savings: 350,000 m3
Path to zero emissions by 2050
-17.3%
Business as usual
Emissions
reduction
Sourced 33% of 14 key ingredients through responsible sourcing
Source 50% of 14 key ingredients through responsible sourcing
Our ambitions till 2030
Plant 700,000 trees
D4R: 100%
VPR 33%
Packaging neutrality: 100%
Water regeneration ((Nestlé Waters): Positive water impact
Source 100% of 14 key ingredients through responsible sourcing
-20%
Emissions
-50%
reduction
Emissions
reduction
2023
Nestlé Pakistan Limited
18th April 2024
- Corporate Briefing
7
Session
FY 2023 financial results
Sales (in PKR)
Sales growth
Operating Profit
EPS (PKR/share)
Margin
201 bn
+23.4%
17.2% of sales
363.7
+70 bps
+10%
18th April 2024
Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session
8
Sales growth - FY 2023
11.6%
23.4%
26.9%
Total
Dairy and Nutrition
Beverages
18th April 2024
Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session
9
Key highlights - Dairy and Nutrition
FY 2023
FY 2022
Sales (PKR Bio)
160.0
126.1
Sales Growth
26.9%
20.6%
Operating profit margin
18.9%
18.9%
Strong growth in both Dairy and Nutrition powder portfolio
2X growth in Exports channel
Maintained the Operating profit margin despite the inflationary and forex challenges supported by portfolio mix, better absorption of fixed costs, cost saving initiatives and responsible price increases
18th April 2024
Nestlé Pakistan Limited - Corporate Briefing Session
10
Nestle Pakistan Limited is a Pakistan-based food and beverage company. The Company is principally engaged in manufacturing, processing and sale of dairy, nutrition, beverages and food products, including imported products, such as dairy, confectionery, culinary, coffee, beverages, infant nutrition and drinking water. The Companyâs segments include Dairy and nutrition products, Powdered and liquid beverages, and Other products. Its dairy products include NESTLE MILKPAK, NESTLE MILKPAK CREAM, NESTLE MILKPAK DAIRY BUTTER, NESTLE SWEET ânâ TASTY YOGURT, NESTLE LABAN, NESTLE NESVITA and NESTLE EVERYDAY. Its children health and growth solutions include NESTLE NIDO School Age Nutrition, NESTLE BUNYAD and NESTLE MILO. Its beverages include NESTLE FRUITA VITALS and NESTLE NESFRUTA. Its coffee products include NESCAFE ORIGINAL, NESCAFE CHILLED ready-to- drink (RTD), NESCAFE ICE and NESCAFE GOLD. The Company offers drinking water under NESTLE PURE LIFE brand.
