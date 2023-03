Nestle Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

At Nestlé, we understand that learning is a two-way street. That's why we encourage cross generational mentorship by bridging generations through knowledge and skill sharing to be a force for good.

OUR

PURPOSE

Unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come.

OUR

AMBITION

Globally, we have defined three overarching ambitions for 2030 which guide our work and support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:

Help

50 MILLION

children live healthier lives

Help to improve

30 MILLION

livelihoods in communities directly connected to our business activities

Strive for

ZERO

environmental impact in our operations