NESTLÉ PAKISTAN LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors of Nestlé Pakistan Limited (the "Company") are pleased to submit the half-year report, along with the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the six month period ended June 30, 2023.

Business Performance Review:

During the period under review, sales increased by 26.1% compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, increasing from PKR 80,442 million to PKR 101,430 million. The increase in revenue can be attributed to broad growth across our product portfolio, complemented by a favorable portfolio mix, demand-generating activities, and pricing management initiatives.

Our operating profit also improved through the localization of raw and packaging materials, an increase in exports, a favorable product mix, and tighter control on fixed costs.

The financial performance for the six-month period is summarized below:

Jan - Jun 2023 Jan - Jun 2022 Change PKR Million PKR Million Sales 101,430 80,442 26.1% Gross Profit 34,399 26,163 31.5% % of sales 33.9% 32.5% Operating Profit 21,385 15,595 37.1% % of sales 21.1% 19.4% Net Profit after tax 10,985 7,695 42.8% % of sales 10.8% 9.6% Earnings per share 242 170 42.8%

Future Outlook:

While the Pakistani rupee has shown some signs of recovery, we anticipate that external challenges such as high inflation, increased commodity prices, higher taxation, and limited foreign exchange availability for imports will continue to persist for the rest of the year. These factors may adversely impact consumption as a result of significant pressure on consumers' disposable income.

Despite these challenges, we are maintaining a cautiously optimistic view of the year ahead. The Company's efforts will focus on accelerating our exports to remain resilient and contribute to the national economy, while continuing to delight our consumers with quality products.

For and on behalf of the

Board of Directors