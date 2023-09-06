Condensed interim financial information for

the six months ended June 30, 2023

Good Food, Good Life

NESTLÉ PAKISTAN LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors of Nestlé Pakistan Limited (the "Company") are pleased to submit the half-year report, along with the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the six month period ended June 30, 2023.

Business Performance Review:

During the period under review, sales increased by 26.1% compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, increasing from PKR 80,442 million to PKR 101,430 million. The increase in revenue can be attributed to broad growth across our product portfolio, complemented by a favorable portfolio mix, demand-generating activities, and pricing management initiatives.

Our operating profit also improved through the localization of raw and packaging materials, an increase in exports, a favorable product mix, and tighter control on fixed costs.

The financial performance for the six-month period is summarized below:

Jan - Jun 2023

Jan - Jun 2022

Change

PKR Million

PKR Million

Sales

101,430

80,442

26.1%

Gross Profit

34,399

26,163

31.5%

% of sales

33.9%

32.5%

Operating Profit

21,385

15,595

37.1%

% of sales

21.1%

19.4%

Net Profit after tax

10,985

7,695

42.8%

% of sales

10.8%

9.6%

Earnings per share

242

170

42.8%

Future Outlook:

While the Pakistani rupee has shown some signs of recovery, we anticipate that external challenges such as high inflation, increased commodity prices, higher taxation, and limited foreign exchange availability for imports will continue to persist for the rest of the year. These factors may adversely impact consumption as a result of significant pressure on consumers' disposable income.

Despite these challenges, we are maintaining a cautiously optimistic view of the year ahead. The Company's efforts will focus on accelerating our exports to remain resilient and contribute to the national economy, while continuing to delight our consumers with quality products.

For and on behalf of the

Board of Directors

Joselito Jr Avanceña

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Nestlé Pakistan

Nestlé Pakistan

Dated: July 31, 2023

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF NESTLE PAKISTAN LIMITED

REPORT ON REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed interim statement of financial position of Nestle Pakistan Limited as at 30 June 2023 and the related condensed interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, condensed interim statement of changes in equity, condensed interim statement of cash flows, and notes to the condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period then ended (here-in-after referred to as the "condensed interim financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed interim financial statements is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting.

Other Matters

The figures of the condensed interim statement of profit or loss and condensed interim statement of comprehensive income for the three-month period ended 30 June 2023 and 30 June 2022 have not been reviewed, as we are required to review only the cumulative figures for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Arslan Khalid.

EY Ford Rhodes

Chartered Accountants

Lahore: 05 September 2023

UDIN: RR202310191EUBrG0A3X

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Nestlé Pakistan Limited

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Authorized capital

75,000,000 (2022: 75,000,000) ordinary shares of PKR 10 each

Issued, subscribed and paid up capital

Share premium - capital reserve

General reserve - revenue reserve

Cash flow hedge reserve - revenue reserve

Accumulated profits - revenue reserve

Long-term finances - secured

Lease liabilities

Deferred taxation

Retirement benefits

Current portion of long-term liabilities Short-term borrowings - secured

Running finance under mark-up arrangements - secured Trade and other payables

Contract liabilities

Interest and mark-up accrued

Customer security deposits - interest free Income tax payable

Unclaimed dividend Unpaid dividend

Contingencies and commitments

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

Jun 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

--- (Pak Rupees in '000) ---

750,000 750,000

453,496 453,496

249,527 249,527

280,000 280,000

  • 2,289
    11,462,649 4,784,934
    12,445,672 5,770,246

7,961,405

6,500,000

1,296,830

1,378,203

  • 2,290
    3,610,689 3,387,912

12,868,924 11,268,405

9,122,923 9,087,234

519,260 519,260

132,727 3,756,401

48,516,944 43,739,673

732,183 766,154

460,383 297,289

231,131 224,225

4,235,370 2,100,895

85,790 87,756

8,688,150 6,034,213

72,724,861 66,613,100

98,039,457 83,651,751

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

Capital work-in-progress

Intangible assets

Deferred taxation

Long-term loans

Stores and spares Stock-in-trade Trade debts

Current portion of long-term loans Sales tax refundable - net

Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables Cash and bank balances

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

Jun 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

--- (Pak Rupees in '000) ---

28,982,231

29,386,433

1,809,050

2,612,423

-

-

615,198

-

281,641

209,395

31,688,120

32,208,251

3,467,477 3,291,671

35,555,389 27,094,551

2,702,302 1,989,358

136,356 130,572

12,821,736 11,771,112

9,413,779 6,623,728

2,254,298 542,508

66,351,337 51,443,500

98,039,457 83,651,751

The annexed notes 1 to 12 form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

KOMAL ALTAF

JOSELITO JR AVANCENA

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

SYED YAWAR ALI Chairman / Director

