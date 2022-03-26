Auchan CEO says company plans to remain in Russia

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Privately-owned French retailer
Auchan plans to maintain its presence in Russia and Ukraine, the
Chief Executive Officer of the international chain, Yves Claude,
said in an interview published in the French weekly newspaper
Journal du Dimanche Sunday.
"The most important in our eyes is to maintain our employees
and ensure our primary mission, which is to continue feeding the
populations of these two countries," said the executive.
Auchan operates 40 supermarkets and has around 6,000 staff
in Ukraine, including in regions hit by the war, an Auchan
spokesperson told Reuters last week, but declined to comment on
the group's presence in Russia, where Auchan employs around
30,000 staff.
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said it was necessary that all
Western companies leave the Russian market and do not cover
their "thirst for profit" through "cheap" communication,
explicitly citing Auchan and Swiss food giant Nestle.
