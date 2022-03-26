Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
03/25 12:30:16 pm EDT
119.2 CHF   -0.60%
03/26Auchan CEO says company plans to remain in Russia
RE
03/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nvidia, Daimler, Credit Suisse, Alphabet, Uber...
03/24NESTLE : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
Auchan CEO says company plans to remain in Russia

03/26/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Privately-owned French retailer Auchan plans to maintain its presence in Russia and Ukraine, the Chief Executive Officer of the international chain, Yves Claude, said in an interview published in the French weekly newspaper Journal du Dimanche Sunday.

"The most important in our eyes is to maintain our employees and ensure our primary mission, which is to continue feeding the populations of these two countries," said the executive.

Auchan operates 40 supermarkets and has around 6,000 staff in Ukraine, including in regions hit by the war, an Auchan spokesperson told Reuters last week, but declined to comment on the group's presence in Russia, where Auchan employs around 30,000 staff.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said it was necessary that all Western companies leave the Russian market and do not cover their "thirst for profit" through "cheap" communication, explicitly citing Auchan and Swiss food giant Nestle. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer Editing by Nick Zieminski)


