  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31 2022-11-01 pm EDT
108.44 CHF   -0.55%
04:04pBaby formula maker Perrigo buying Nestle's Good Start brand, Wisconsin plant
RE
08:55aChocolate maker Barry Callebaut's full-year operating profit drops
RE
10/28Moody's Affirms Rating of Nestlé on "Exceptionally Strong' Business Profile
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baby formula maker Perrigo buying Nestle's Good Start brand, Wisconsin plant

11/01/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
Birds are seen on the logo of generic drugmaker Perrigo Co outside their new factory in the city of Yeruham

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Infant formula manufacturer Perrigo Company Plc said on Tuesday it is buying the Good Start brand and a Wisconsin plant that makes the product from Nestle SA, as U.S. retailers recover from shortages of the good.

The deal is part of a $170 million investment that Perrigo is making in its U.S. infant formula manufacturing. The investment includes $60 million to expand the plant's capacity by roughly 100 million eight-ounce bottles each year.

U.S. retailers have been rationing formula and putting it behind lock-and-key due to a severe shortage stemming from the closure of a Sturgis, Michigan, Abbott Laboratories plant earlier this year.

The shortage has improved in recent months, with about 87% of powder baby formula in stock the week ending Oct. 23, up from about 69% three months ago, according to market research firm IRI.

Perrigo, which makes 17 store-brand infant formulas including for Walmart Inc and Target Corp, could not meet consumer demand, leading to the deal, the company said in a news release. The company's other manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Vermont have been running at 115% of capacity.

Perrigo also works as a contract manufacturer for new formula brands, including Bobbie.

Good Start is a relatively "small player" in the U.S. infant formula market, which is dominated by Abbott's Similac and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc's Enfamil, said Tarun Malkani, the CEO of Nestle's Gerber Product's Company, in an interview.

"We invested in the U.S. in particular for years," Malkani said. "We never got the return in terms of scale or potential we hoped for."

Nestle has sent cans of specialized Alfamino formula and NAN from Europe to help try to alleviate the shortage earlier this year.

Perrigo will supply Nestle with Good Start formula so the company can fulfill its contracts with the Women, Infants and Children program, which helps poor families afford the item.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Jessica DiNapoli


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 0.38% 99.32 Delayed Quote.-29.70%
NESTLÉ S.A. -0.55% 108.44 Delayed Quote.-14.44%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC -0.42% 40.11 Delayed Quote.3.55%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.52% 5750 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.23% 164.63 Delayed Quote.-29.03%
WALMART INC. -0.45% 141.69 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
Financials
Sales 2022 95 015 M 94 985 M 94 985 M
Net income 2022 11 728 M 11 724 M 11 724 M
Net Debt 2022 41 457 M 41 444 M 41 444 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 299 B 299 B 299 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 276 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 109,04 CHF
Average target price 119,56 CHF
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.44%300 533
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.28%84 262
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY43.48%53 274
THE HERSHEY COMPANY24.03%48 944
GENERAL MILLS, INC.21.06%48 421
KRAFT HEINZ7.16%47 123