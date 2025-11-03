Berenberg announced on Monday that it has upgraded Nestlé shares from "hold" to "buy," with a target price raised from 83.1 to 92 Swiss francs, believing that the stock is undervalued.



This morning, Berenberg explains that its current share price incorporates excessive risks, as it has fallen by almost 40% from its historic peaks in early 2022.



The broker acknowledges that the group is expected to post its worst results in two decades this year, with an expected 9% decline in EPS and a 25% decline in free cash flow. Regarding its debt ratio, this is expected to reach 3.1x, its highest level in at least 20 years, analysys note.



However, Berenberg analysts say they anticipate a recovery in the company's performance by 2026, driven by easing inflationary pressures and fewer production capacity constraints in the animal feed segment in the US.



They also argue that significant cost reductions should make it possible to increase investment while improving operating margins.