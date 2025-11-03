Berenberg announced on Monday that it has upgraded Nestlé shares from "hold" to "buy," with a target price raised from 83.1 to 92 Swiss francs, believing that the stock is undervalued.
This morning, Berenberg explains that its current share price incorporates excessive risks, as it has fallen by almost 40% from its historic peaks in early 2022.
The broker acknowledges that the group is expected to post its worst results in two decades this year, with an expected 9% decline in EPS and a 25% decline in free cash flow. Regarding its debt ratio, this is expected to reach 3.1x, its highest level in at least 20 years, analysys note.
However, Berenberg analysts say they anticipate a recovery in the company's performance by 2026, driven by easing inflationary pressures and fewer production capacity constraints in the animal feed segment in the US.
They also argue that significant cost reductions should make it possible to increase investment while improving operating margins.
Nestlé S.A. is the world's leading agri-food group. Net sales break down by category of products as follows:
- powdered and liquid beverages (26.9%): soluble coffees (Nescafé and Starbucks brands), coffee in capsules (Nespresso), chocolate drinks (Nesquik, Milo, etc.), tea drinks (Nestea), etc.;
- pet food (20.7%): brands such as Purina, Friskies, Felix, etc.;
- pharmaceutical, nutrition and well-being products (16.6%): nutritional supplements (Resource, Boost, Nutren, Optifast, Peptamen brands, etc.), infant and maternal nutrition products (NAN, illuma, Cerelac, Nido, Gerber), ketogenic beverages (BrainXpert), (Nesquick, Fitness, Cheerios, Lion, etc.), etc.;
- ready meals and seasoning products (11.7%): frozen and chilled dishes (Lean Cuisine, Hot Pockets and Stouffer's brands), soups (Maggi), etc.;
- dairy products and ice cream (11.4%): powdered milk, sweetened condensed milk, yoghurt and cream desserts, ice cream (Nido, Nesvita, Carnation, La Laitière, Coffee Mate, Nestlé Ice Cream, Dreyers, Häagen-Dazs, Extrême brands, etc.);
- chocolates, sweets and biscuits (9.2%): Kit Kat, Smarties, Cailler, Terrafertil, etc. brands;
- bottled waters (3.5%): Nestlé Pure Life, Vittel, Perrier, S. Pellegrino, etc. brands.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (1.2%), the United Kingdom (4%), France (3.8%), Germany (2.2%), Europe (13.1%), the United States and Canada (35.2%), China (5.9%), Brazil (4.4%), Mexico (4.2%), Chile (1.2%), Latin America (3.8%), Philippines (2.9%), India (2.2%), Australia (1.6%) and Oceania (14.3%).
