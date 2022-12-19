Billions needed to deliver COP15 nature deal but funds to biodiversity miniscule

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Climate conscious investors
have channeled billions of dollars into clean energy but
investment flows into protecting and better managing the world's
ecosystems remain minute by comparison.
This could change after negotiators at the U.N. nature
summit in Montreal secured long-awaited formal support on Monday
for a Global Biodiversity Framework to protect nature. But plans
have yet to be fleshed out on how to channel the huge amounts of
capital from private and public sector sources that scientists
say are necessary for conservation.
A growing crowd of investors aiming to manage their money
with environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations
in mind are looking to the deal for indications of the future
shape of new financial instruments and rules to protect forests,
marshes, waters, and everything in between.
Some managers have already pressed ahead. Around 74.3
billion euros ($78.8 billion) are already invested in funds
aimed at protecting ecologically sound environments on land, air
and water, according to data from Morningstar.
Morningstar lists 175 funds that run investment strategies
that are intended to invest in companies, or securities, that
are involved in industries that positively impact the
environment. It groups these funds together under a theme it
calls healthy ecosystems.
The five largest equity healthy ecosystem funds are managed
by Pictet, BNP Paribas Asset Management and Amundi and account
for 21.6 billion euros, or nearly a third of the entire group.
These funds are largely concentrated in the industrials and
utilities sectors: six out of 10 largest funds are overweight
the benchmark weighting of industrials in the MSCI ACWI Index
(USD) while half of the funds are overweight utilities.
BIODIVERSITY FUNDS
Investment strategies targeting biodiversity specifically are
an even more nascent product. Just 907.6 million euros are
invested in Morningstar’s top 10 equity funds with biodiversity
in their name.
Limited data collection and reporting and the difficulty of
measuring a company's impact on biodiversity are all seen as
major barriers for investment to money managers.
"We know the global economy and every company in it is
negatively impacting biodiversity," said Tom Atkinson, portfolio
manager at AXA Investment Managers, which has a 117 million euro
Article 9 biodiversity impact fund.
"At the moment we can only assess the negative impact (on
biodiversity) of the companies in our portfolio, this is why
more biodiversity funds don't exist and why regulation is
arguably dragging."
Like the broader healthy ecosystems group of funds,
biodiversity-named funds are largely concentrated in industrials
like agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere & Co and
U.S. water technology provider Xylem with 30% of
individual holdings from a universe of 60 stocks directed to
this sector.
Consumer comes a close second however, with 27% of holdings
invested in companies like Nestle, L'Oreal
and Darling Ingredients, a company that turns edible
by-products and food waste into sustainable products and
renewable energy.
Three of the six largest biodiversity-named funds assessed
by Reuters are overweight industrials versus the MSCI ACWI Index
(USD).
With a global biodiversity framework in place and efforts
well underway to create a nature reporting framework for
companies -- the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial
Disclosures -- as well as a new tool to measure positive impact
on biodiversity due early 2023, managers like Atkinson are
predicting investment flows will increase next year.
($1 = 0.9431 euros)
(Reporting by Virginia Furness and Isla Binnie; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)