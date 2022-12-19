Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  16:31 19/12/2022 GMT
107.92 CHF   +0.71%
09:36pBillions needed to deliver COP15 nature deal but funds to biodiversity miniscule
RE
04:38pNESTLE : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
02:15pNESTLE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Billions needed to deliver COP15 nature deal but funds to biodiversity miniscule

12/19/2022 | 09:36pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Climate conscious investors have channeled billions of dollars into clean energy but investment flows into protecting and better managing the world's ecosystems remain minute by comparison.

This could change after negotiators at the U.N. nature summit in Montreal secured long-awaited formal support on Monday for a Global Biodiversity Framework to protect nature. But plans have yet to be fleshed out on how to channel the huge amounts of capital from private and public sector sources that scientists say are necessary for conservation.

A growing crowd of investors aiming to manage their money with environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations in mind are looking to the deal for indications of the future shape of new financial instruments and rules to protect forests, marshes, waters, and everything in between.

Some managers have already pressed ahead. Around 74.3 billion euros ($78.8 billion) are already invested in funds aimed at protecting ecologically sound environments on land, air and water, according to data from Morningstar.

Morningstar lists 175 funds that run investment strategies that are intended to invest in companies, or securities, that are involved in industries that positively impact the environment. It groups these funds together under a theme it calls healthy ecosystems.

The five largest equity healthy ecosystem funds are managed by Pictet, BNP Paribas Asset Management and Amundi and account for 21.6 billion euros, or nearly a third of the entire group.

These funds are largely concentrated in the industrials and utilities sectors: six out of 10 largest funds are overweight the benchmark weighting of industrials in the MSCI ACWI Index (USD) while half of the funds are overweight utilities.

BIODIVERSITY FUNDS Investment strategies targeting biodiversity specifically are an even more nascent product. Just 907.6 million euros are invested in Morningstar’s top 10 equity funds with biodiversity in their name.

Limited data collection and reporting and the difficulty of measuring a company's impact on biodiversity are all seen as major barriers for investment to money managers.

"We know the global economy and every company in it is negatively impacting biodiversity," said Tom Atkinson, portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers, which has a 117 million euro Article 9 biodiversity impact fund.

"At the moment we can only assess the negative impact (on biodiversity) of the companies in our portfolio, this is why more biodiversity funds don't exist and why regulation is arguably dragging."

Like the broader healthy ecosystems group of funds, biodiversity-named funds are largely concentrated in industrials like agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere & Co and U.S. water technology provider Xylem with 30% of individual holdings from a universe of 60 stocks directed to this sector.

Consumer comes a close second however, with 27% of holdings invested in companies like Nestle, L'Oreal and Darling Ingredients, a company that turns edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and renewable energy.

Three of the six largest biodiversity-named funds assessed by Reuters are overweight industrials versus the MSCI ACWI Index (USD).

With a global biodiversity framework in place and efforts well underway to create a nature reporting framework for companies -- the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures -- as well as a new tool to measure positive impact on biodiversity due early 2023, managers like Atkinson are predicting investment flows will increase next year. ($1 = 0.9431 euros)

(Reporting by Virginia Furness and Isla Binnie; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI 0.48% 52.05 Real-time Quote.-28.60%
AXA 0.88% 26.26 Real-time Quote.-0.59%
BNP PARIBAS -0.65% 52.2 Real-time Quote.-13.54%
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. -1.91% 59.66 Delayed Quote.-12.22%
DEERE & COMPANY 0.37% 432.67 Delayed Quote.25.72%
L'ORÉAL -0.21% 335.05 Real-time Quote.-19.47%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -0.21% 214.13 Delayed Quote.-37.26%
MSCI ACWI - ALL COUNTRY WORLD -1.08% 606.134 Real-time Quote.-19.70%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.71% 107.92 Delayed Quote.-15.91%
XYLEM INC. -1.30% 108.48 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
All news about NESTLÉ S.A.
09:36pBillions needed to deliver COP15 nature deal but funds to biodiversity miniscule
RE
04:38pNESTLE : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
02:15pNESTLE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/16NESTLE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
12/16Nestlé to Spend CHF100 MIllion on Low-carbon Logistics for Three Water Brands
MT
12/15Nestle S A : Nestlé invests in logistics innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions fo..
PU
12/14European shares steady ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
12/13NESTLE : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
12/13MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 13, 20..
MS
12/13Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Nestle, Maintains Neutral Recommendation
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NESTLÉ S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 94 980 M 102 B 83 844 M
Net income 2022 11 735 M 12 608 M 10 359 M
Net Debt 2022 42 344 M 45 497 M 37 379 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 298 B 320 B 263 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 276 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 107,92 CHF
Average target price 118,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.91%316 828
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.23%90 349
GENERAL MILLS, INC.29.01%51 596
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY36.57%50 709
KRAFT HEINZ11.20%48 899
THE HERSHEY COMPANY21.47%48 194