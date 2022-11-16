Advanced search
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
11/16/2022
108.46 CHF   +0.65%
02:41pFake account shows 'challenges' with Twitter - Lilly CEO
RE
04:19aNestle S A : Nestlé is planting 10 million trees in Australia by 2025, contributing to net zero
PU
11/14Nestlé Upbeat On Plant Protein Sales Amid Inflationary Impact On Demand
MT
Fake account shows 'challenges' with Twitter - Lilly CEO

11/16/2022 | 02:41pm EST
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks said on Wednesday that the recent imposter Twitter account incident "demonstrates some of the challenges" on the social media platform.

Twitter recently saw a surge in fake accounts, with the blue verification check purporting to be listed companies such as Lilly, Nestle and Lockheed Martin following the launch of an $8

subscription service, which has since been halted.

Speaking at the STAT Summit 2022, Ricks described the incident as "disappointing" and said that the apology which followed from Lilly did not "happen quickly enough".

The drugmaker had issued an apology from its official Twitter account, @LillyPad, after an imposter Twitter account with the handle @EliLillyandCo tweeted that insulin would be free, amid political backlash and scrutiny into high medicine costs.

"Probably also in the long term (the incident) highlights that we have more work to do to bring down the cost of insulin for more people," added Ricks. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
