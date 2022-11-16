Fake account shows 'challenges' with Twitter - Lilly CEO

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co Chief
Executive Officer Dave Ricks said on Wednesday that the recent
imposter Twitter account incident "demonstrates some of the
challenges" on the social media platform.
Twitter recently saw a surge in fake accounts, with the
blue verification check purporting to be listed companies such
as Lilly, Nestle and Lockheed Martin following
the launch of an $8
subscription service, which has since been halted.
Speaking at the STAT Summit 2022, Ricks described the
incident as "disappointing" and said that the apology which
followed from Lilly did not "happen quickly enough".
The drugmaker had issued an apology from its official
Twitter account, @LillyPad, after an imposter Twitter account
with the handle @EliLillyandCo tweeted that insulin would be
free, amid political backlash and scrutiny into high medicine
costs.
"Probably also in the long term (the incident)
highlights that we have more work to do to bring down the cost
of insulin for more people," added Ricks.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)