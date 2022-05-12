Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Nestlé S.A.
  News
  Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/12 12:40:00 pm EDT
121.72 CHF   -0.05%
01:47pFrench prosecutors probe deaths linked to E. coli infections at one of Nestle's pizza plants
RE
11:03aBeyond Meat reverses course after slipping below IPO price in choppy trading
RE
05/11U.S. lawmakers to examine infant formula shortage
RE
Summary 
Summary

French prosecutors probe deaths linked to E. coli infections at one of Nestle's pizza plants

05/12/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors have launched a preliminary criminal investigation after E. coli cases emerged in one of the pizza plants of Nestle's Buitoni brand that possibly lead to the death of two children, French BFM television said, citing prosecutors.

Nestle France was not immediately available for comment.

French news agency AFP reported that an investigative judge has now been appointed to formally look into the case.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 93 368 M 93 509 M 93 509 M
Net income 2022 12 015 M 12 033 M 12 033 M
Net Debt 2022 41 775 M 41 838 M 41 838 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 336 B 339 B 337 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 276 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 121,78 CHF
Average target price 128,55 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.44%339 112
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.13%90 730
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY21.17%53 242
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.81%47 470
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.11%46 185
GENERAL MILLS, INC.6.56%43 239