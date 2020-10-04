Log in
Italy's Newlat Food has offered bid for Britain's Hovis - source

10/04/2020 | 11:41am EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Newlat Food has presented a preliminary, non-binding offer to buy Hovis, the 134-year-old British bread maker, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Hovis has also attracted the interest of private equity and turnaround funds, Sky News said on Friday, citing the potential involvement of Newlat.

The Italian group is ready to spend as much as 100 million pounds for the bread maker, which is owned by Premier Foods and The Gores Group, the source told said.

The acquisition of Hovis would allow Newlat Food to increase its annual turnover to 1 billion euros, reaching ahead of time a goal set when it listed in October 2019.

It would also give more international exposure to the Milan-listed group, which is already active in Germany.

The Parma-based group - which has recently acquired Italian dairy company Centrale del Latte d'Italia - has a portfolio of many different brands, including Delverde pasta.

It also manufactures Buitoni products under a licensing deal with Nestle.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

ChangeLast1st jan.
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.18% 110.34 Delayed Quote.5.31%
NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A. 0.20% 5.06 Delayed Quote.-16.23%
PREMIER FOODS PLC -0.80% 98.8 Delayed Quote.161.03%
Financials
Sales 2020 84 955 M 92 244 M 92 244 M
Net income 2020 11 658 M 12 658 M 12 658 M
Net Debt 2020 29 624 M 32 166 M 32 166 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 307 B 334 B 334 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,97x
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 291 000
Free-Float 93,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 115,32 CHF
Last Close Price 110,34 CHF
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Magdi Batato Executive Vice President-Operations
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer
