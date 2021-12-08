Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L'Oreal up 1.4% after Nestle's plans to sell $10 billion worth of shares

12/08/2021 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo is pictured on the Nestle research center in Lausanne

PARIS (Reuters) - L'Oreal shares opened up 1.4% Wednesday after Nestle said Tuesday it would cut its stake in the French cosmetics giant to about 20% by selling shares worth 8.9 billion euros ($10.05 billion).

Following the deal, Nestle said it would own 20.1% of L'Oreal, down from 23.3% previously. L'Oreal, meanwhile, would buy back shares representing 4% of its capital and cancel them at the latest on Aug. 29.

L'Oreal, which is paying 400 euros per share, said the deal will have an accretive effect on the company's earnings per share of more than 4% in a full year. The beauty company is paying with cash and debt.

As a result of the transaction, which is expected to close in the coming days, the Bettencourt Meyers family, will see their stake rise to 34.7% from 33.3%, but will not be required to launch a takeover offer, as normally required for passing ownership thresholds above one-third of the capital.

($1 = 0.8859 euros)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
L'ORÉAL 1.00% 429.35 Real-time Quote.31.47%
NESTLÉ S.A. 1.26% 123.36 Delayed Quote.16.79%
All news about NESTLÉ S.A.
03:11aL'Oreal up 1.4% after Nestle's plans to sell $10 billion worth of shares
RE
12:11aNestlé Cuts Stake in L'Oréal With $10 Billion Deal
DJ
12/07Nestlé to Divest $10 Billion L'Oréal Shares, Plans $22 Billion Stock Buyback
MT
12/07Nestle trims L'Oreal stake with $10 billion sale
RE
12/07Nestlé reduces stake in L'Oréal to 20.1%, initiates new CHF 20 billion share buyback pr..
AQ
12/07Investors push food & drink companies, govts over 'nutrition crisis'
RE
12/06Nestlé Backs Portugal's Reskilling Pilot Project in Porto
MT
12/03NESTLE S A : Nestlé supports first pilot in European reskilling project
PU
11/30NESTLE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
11/29Galderma buys U.S. skincare firm Alastin ahead of potential Zurich IPO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NESTLÉ S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 86 976 M 94 138 M 94 138 M
Net income 2021 12 123 M 13 121 M 13 121 M
Net Debt 2021 35 960 M 38 921 M 38 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 335 B 362 B 363 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 273 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 121,88 CHF
Average target price 125,62 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.16.79%361 788
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.03%85 665
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-41.60%53 863
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.43%42 242
GENERAL MILLS, INC.9.81%39 110
DANONE-1.67%38 673