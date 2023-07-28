NESTLE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
Today at 08:40 am
Deutsche Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is slightly modified from 122 to 120 CHF.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09:06:49 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|108.11 CHF
|+0.10%
|+3.40%
|+1.01%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+0.91%
|332 B $
|+8.57%
|98 544 M $
|+0.86%
|47 739 M $
|-7.60%
|45 992 M $
|-11.08%
|44 426 M $
|-10.55%
|43 889 M $
|+14.60%
|39 625 M $
|-5.65%
|31 062 M $
|0.00%
|29 677 M $
|+13.93%
|26 204 M $