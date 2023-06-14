Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:16:11 2023-06-14 am EDT
107.55 CHF   +0.85%
NESTLE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
03:21aLow-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate
RE
06/13Investors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
RE
NESTLE : Gets a Buy rating from UBS

06/14/2023 | 04:48am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at CHF 125.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 97 087 M 107 B 107 B
Net income 2023 12 490 M 13 780 M 13 780 M
Net Debt 2023 49 832 M 54 980 M 54 980 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,8x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 285 B 314 B 314 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
EV / Sales 2024 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 275 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 106,64 CHF
Average target price 121,83 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.47%313 920
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.11%99 034
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.20%52 680
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-3.72%47 417
KRAFT HEINZ-9.60%45 162
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-21.20%40 455
