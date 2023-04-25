Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:51 2023-04-25 am EDT
115.52 CHF   +0.75%
12:24pNESTLE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:23pGlobal markets live: ABB, Bayer, UBS, Apple, Microsoft...
MS
12:04pBanks shares fall as earnings disappoint
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NESTLE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

04/25/2023 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at CHF 130.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about NESTLÉ S.A.
12:24pNESTLE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:23pGlobal markets live: ABB, Bayer, UBS, Apple, Microsoft...
MS
12:04pBanks shares fall as earnings disappoint
AN
09:53aWhat recession? Global consumer giants boosted by spending, higher prices
RE
09:18aPrice hikes help Nestle beat forecasts
RE
08:29aIndia's Tata Consumer misses profit view as domestic beverages drag
RE
08:00aTranscript : Nestlé S.A., Q1 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 25, 2023
CI
05:56aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fresh U.S. Bank Stock -2-
DJ
04:54aNestlé Maintains 2023 Outlook as 'Responsible' Pricing Model Boosts First-quarter Sales..
MT
03:44aNESTLE : RBC remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NESTLÉ S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 97 624 M 110 B 110 B
Net income 2023 12 482 M 14 038 M 14 038 M
Net Debt 2023 49 668 M 55 859 M 55 859 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,8x
Yield 2023 2,71%
Capitalization 306 B 344 B 344 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
EV / Sales 2024 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 275 000
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 114,66 CHF
Average target price 120,08 CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.7.02%344 061
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.74%97 888
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.64%53 325
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.50%51 464
KRAFT HEINZ-3.76%48 074
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-13.30%44 153
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer