Nestlé S.A. is the world's leading agri-food group. Net sales break down by category of products as follows: - powdered and liquid beverages (26.7%): soluble coffees (Nescafé and Starbucks brands), coffee in capsules (Nespresso), chocolate drinks (Nesquik, Milo, etc.), tea drinks (Nestea), etc.; - pet food (19.2%): brands such as Purina, Friskies, Felix, etc.; - pharmaceutical, nutrition and well-being products (16.6%): nutritional supplements (Resource, Boost, Nutren, Optifast, Peptamen brands, etc.), infant and maternal nutrition products (NAN, illuma, Cerelac, Nido, Gerber), ketogenic beverages (BrainXpert), allergy treatment products (Palforzia), cereals (Nesquick, Fitness, Cheerios, Lion, etc.), etc.; - ready meals and seasoning products (13.2%): frozen and chilled dishes (Lean Cuisine, Hot Pockets and Stouffer's brands), soups (Maggi), etc.; - dairy products and ice cream (12%): powdered milk, sweetened condensed milk, yoghurt and cream desserts, ice cream (Nido, Nesvita, Carnation, La Laitière, Coffee Mate, Nestlé Ice Cream, Dreyers, Häagen-Dazs, Extrême, Mövenpick brands, etc.); - chocolates, sweets and biscuits (8.6%): Kit Kat, Smarties, Cailler, Terrafertil, etc. brands; - bottled waters (3.7%): Nestlé Pure Life, Vittel, Perrier, S. Pellegrino, etc. brands. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (1.2%), France (3.8%), the United Kingdom (3.6%), Germany (2.4%), Europe (12.6%), the United States and Canada (34.9%), China (6.2%), Brazil (4%), Mexico (3.7%), Chile (1.4%), Latin America (4%), Philippines (2.8%), India (2.1%), Australia (1.6%), Asia and Oceania (15.7%).

Sector Food Processing