NESN
CH0038863350
NESTLÉ S.A.
(NESN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
12:31 2022-11-01 pm EDT
108.44
CHF
-0.55%
02:55a
NESTLE : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
01:55a
Nestlé Dismisses More Price Hikes After Indonesian Demand Cools
MT
12:08a
Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets
RE
NESTLE : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
11/02/2022 | 02:55am EDT
Jefferies reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from CHF 100 to CHF 95.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2022
95 051 M
95 022 M
95 022 M
Net income 2022
11 800 M
11 797 M
11 797 M
Net Debt 2022
41 495 M
41 483 M
41 483 M
P/E ratio 2022
25,0x
Yield 2022
2,75%
Capitalization
299 B
299 B
299 B
EV / Sales 2022
3,58x
EV / Sales 2023
3,43x
Nbr of Employees
276 000
Free-Float
97,9%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
108,44 CHF
Average target price
119,56 CHF
Spread / Average Target
10,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider
Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke
Chairman
Stefan Palzer
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato
Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.
-14.44%
299 157
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
-6.70%
84 262
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
44.30%
53 274
THE HERSHEY COMPANY
22.89%
48 944
GENERAL MILLS, INC.
19.16%
48 421
KRAFT HEINZ
6.46%
47 123
More Results
