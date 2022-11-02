Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31 2022-11-01 pm EDT
108.44 CHF   -0.55%
02:55aNESTLE : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
01:55aNestlé Dismisses More Price Hikes After Indonesian Demand Cools
MT
12:08aBig brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NESTLE : Jefferies remains a Sell rating

11/02/2022 | 02:55am EDT
Jefferies reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is reduced from CHF 100 to CHF 95.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 95 051 M 95 022 M 95 022 M
Net income 2022 11 800 M 11 797 M 11 797 M
Net Debt 2022 41 495 M 41 483 M 41 483 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 299 B 299 B 299 B
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 276 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 108,44 CHF
Average target price 119,56 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.44%299 157
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.70%84 262
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY44.30%53 274
THE HERSHEY COMPANY22.89%48 944
GENERAL MILLS, INC.19.16%48 421
KRAFT HEINZ6.46%47 123