Nestlé: $100m investment in Tri An coffee factory

Nestlé Vietnam has announced a $100 million investment to increase production capacity at its Tri An coffee factory, located in the southern province of ?ong Nai.



The investment will enable the company to meet growing demand from local and international consumers.



Nestlé's Tri An factory currently exports coffee products from brands such as Nescafé, Nescafé Dolce Gusto and Starbucks to more than 29 countries worldwide.



Nestlé has invested over $500 million in the factory since 2011.



Vietnam is currently the world's second largest coffee producer and exporter, and an important source of coffee for Nestlé. The company is the country's largest buyer of coffee, with annual purchases of up to $700 million.



