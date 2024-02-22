By Dominic Chopping

Nestle reported full-year earnings and sales that were just shy of expectations, and cautioned that sales growth will moderate this year.

The Swiss maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee said Thursday that it expects organic sales to climb by around 4% this year, slowing from 7.2% growth in 2023 and below expectations of 4.7%, according to a consensus forecast provided by the company.

