Nestlé announced this morning the appointment of Philipp Navratil as CEO with immediate effect, following the dismissal of Laurent Freixe.



Following this announcement, HSBC confirms its buy recommendation on the shares, with an unchanged target price of 89 Swiss francs.



This change follows an investigation into an undisclosed relationship with a direct subordinate, in violation of the company's Code of Business Conduct.



According to the analyst, the change in management with the arrival of Philipp Navratil is not expected to alter the group's strategy in the short term. The broker points out that current initiatives, focused on cost reduction, innovation, and more consistent execution, are likely to continue without immediate adjustment.



"We expect Navratil to develop his own plans over time, but for now, we believe he is keen to ensure that those currently being developed are properly implemented," HSBC said.



The note also states that "the potential for improvement remains intact. We continue to believe that the internal rate of return (IRR) can return to positive territory by the end of 2025, which should enable the group to enjoy a year of profitable growth in 2026."



"Following the significant downgrade in recent months, we believe Nestlé offers excellent value for money, with privileged exposure to its category, which should enable it to generate superior growth in the long term," the analyst added in conclusion.