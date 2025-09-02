Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation on the stock, leaving its target price unchanged at 77 Swiss francs following the announcement of the appointment of a new CEO.



Nestlé announces the dismissal of Laurent Freixe from his position as CEO, effective immediately. This departure comes exactly one year after his appointment (following the sudden departure of former CEO Mark Schneider), the analyst points out.



Freixe's departure follows his refusal to disclose a "romantic relationship with a direct subordinate."



"The new CEO is Philipp Navratil, currently head of Nespresso. This sudden change in management will likely weigh on AM's share price, in our view," the broker says.