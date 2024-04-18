(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 18, 2024 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|93.24 CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.62%
|-4.38%
|07:00pm
|Nestle : Nestlé announces retirement of Marco Settembri, appointment of Guillaume Le Cunff as CEO Zone Europe
|DJ
|04:01pm
|TotalEnergies: shareholders want to separate powers
|CF
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 18, 2024 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|433.4 PTS
|+9.63%
|+10.58%
|-
|205.9 PTS
|+1.50%
|-7.58%
|-
|178.9 PTS
|-3.37%
|+9.01%
|-
|93.24 CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.62%
|268B
|Nestle : Nestlé announces retirement of Marco Settembri, appointment of Guillaume Le Cunff as CEO Zone Europe
|DJ
|TotalEnergies: shareholders want to separate powers
|CF
|After two-year wait, Danone gears up for Olympics health-kick ahead of Paris Games
|RE
|Indian food regulator begins enquiry into Nestle over alleged sugar use in baby foods, ET reports
|RE
|Indian Equities Tank on Thursday, Dragged by Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict, Dimming Hopes for US Rate Cut
|MT
|Nestlé: database for more resilient coffee trees
|CF
|Nestle India Board to Consider Final Dividend for Extended Fiscal 2024
|MT
|Nestle to invest 472 million euros in new pet food plant in Italy
|RE
|WPP climbs after striking AI partnership with Alphabet's Google
|AN
|Barry Callebaut jumps as volumes hold up despite cocoa price surge
|RE
|Barry Callebaut operating profit falls 40% on transformation costs
|RE
|Gain in Auto, Heavyweights Lift Indian Equities Higher on Monday
|MT
|Nestlé Unveils US Launch of Microbiome Analysis Kit for Gut Health in Pets
|MT
|Nestlé launches Petivity microbiome analysis kit in the U.S.
|CF
|NESTLE : Sell rating from Jefferies
|ZD
|Indian Equities Close with Marginal Loss on Wednesday as Traders Scale Down Hopes on US Rate Cuts
|MT
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares swept up in Asia-wide fears of delayed US rate cuts
|RE
|Indian Equities End Higher on Monday, Led by Gains in Metal, Realty Stocks
|MT
|Foreign firms' losses from exiting Russia top $107 billion
|RE
|Foreign firms' losses from exiting Russia top $107 billion
|RE
|Nestlé Unit to Pour $20 Million Into Congo’s Coffee Sector
|MT
|Nestlé: Nespresso invests in the DRC
|CF
|Nestlé Plans ZAR2.5 Billion Investment for Local Businesses in East, Southern Africa
|MT
|NESTLE : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
|ZD
|Nestlé: strengthened collaboration with GFN
|CF
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.38%
|268B
|-7.72%
|89.46B
|-0.59%
|44.86B
|+0.65%
|39.98B
|+5.73%
|38.68B
|-1.60%
|37.26B
|-15.02%
|30.32B
|-7.40%
|29.36B
|-9.35%
|22.66B
|+3.17%
|22.29B