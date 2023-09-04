(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 04, 2023 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
|Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11:31:46 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|105.46 CHF
|-0.88%
|-0.73%
|-1.57%
|07:42am
|Nestle Sells Peanut-Allergy Treatment Business to Stallergenes Greer
|DJ
|07:30am
|Nestlé Sells Peanut Allergy Treatment Business to Stallergenes Greer
|MT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
September 04, 2023 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|105.46 CHF
|-0.88%
|-0.73%
|318 B $
|Nestle Sells Peanut-Allergy Treatment Business to Stallergenes Greer
|DJ
|Nestlé Sells Peanut Allergy Treatment Business to Stallergenes Greer
|MT
|Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia
|RE
|NESTLE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Carbon credit market confidence ebbs as big names retreat
|RE
|PepsiCo, Unilever Refuse to Cut Prices, France's Finance Minister Says
|MT
|French Finance Minister Calls on Nestlé, Unilever to Do More in Fight Against Inflation
|MT
|France reaches agreement with food retailers and producers to cut prices - Le Maire
|RE
|FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER LE MAIRE: UNILEVER AND NESTLE AMONG COM…
|RE
|Nestle India Launches New Millet-Based Offering
|MT
|Balanced Commercial Property Trust agrees two new portfolio leases
|AN
|Balanced Commercial Property Trust Strikes Two UK Lease Deals
|MT
|High pasta prices set to boil over as Canada's wheat withers
|RE
|Inceptio sees big jump in China sales of driver-assist truck tech, plans overseas foray
|RE
|Private equity firm PAI Partners to buy pet food maker Alphia
|RE
|Stifel Lowers Price Target on Nestle, Maintains Buy Recommendation
|MT
|NESTLE : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
|MD
|Hyundai Department Store Partners with Nestle to Fuel Biotechnology Expansion
|MT
|NESTLE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|From Mad Men to machines? Big advertisers shift to AI
|RE
|Chocolate makers' prospects sour as cocoa prices spike
|RE
|NESTLE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|From too wet to bone dry: Indonesian coffee crop faces El Nino jolt
|RE
|India's consumer goods growth hits 1-1/2-year high on rural revival- NielsenIQ
|RE
|NESTLE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-1.57%
|318 B $
|+4.56%
|94 808 M $
|-7.65%
|43 725 M $
|-14.07%
|42 776 M $
|-19.97%
|40 018 M $
|-20.99%
|38 503 M $
|+9.20%
|37 229 M $
|-17.68%
|26 775 M $
|+11.76%
|25 541 M $
|0.00%
|24 296 M $