Nestlé S.A.
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Nestlé S.A.
News
Summary
NESN
CH0038863350
NESTLÉ S.A.
(NESN)
11:30 2022-11-28 am EST
11:30 2022-11-28 am EST
113.50
CHF
+0.44%
01:42a
Nestlé Hikes FY22 Sales Growth Forecast, Unveils Strategic Review Of Peanut Allergy Medication
MT
01:29a
Nestle nudges 2022 sales outlook higher
RE
01:16a
Nestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar
GL
Nestle: Nestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar
11/29/2022 | 01:15am EST
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
November 29, 2022 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
NESTLÉ S.A.
0.44%
113.5
-11.33%
All news about NESTLÉ S.A.
01:42a
Nestlé Hikes FY22 Sales Growth Forecast, Unveils Strategic Review Of Peanut Allergy Med..
MT
01:29a
Nestle nudges 2022 sales outlook higher
RE
01:16a
Nestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar
GL
01:15a
Nestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar
AQ
01:15a
Nestle: Nestlé outlines value creation model and 2025 targets at investor seminar
DJ
11/28
Nestlé To Limit Marketing Practices For Children Below 16 Years
MT
11/28
NESTLE : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
11/25
NESTLE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/24
Nestle - How we make memories by sharing food
AQ
11/24
Maytas Infra Saudi Arabia Company announced that it expects to receive funding from Nes..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on NESTLÉ S.A.
11/28
NESTLE : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
11/25
NESTLE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/23
NESTLE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2022
94 996 M
100 B
100 B
Net income 2022
11 731 M
12 385 M
12 385 M
Net Debt 2022
42 007 M
44 351 M
44 351 M
P/E ratio 2022
26,2x
Yield 2022
2,62%
Capitalization
313 B
331 B
331 B
EV / Sales 2022
3,74x
EV / Sales 2023
3,58x
Nbr of Employees
276 000
Free-Float
97,9%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
113,50 CHF
Average target price
119,36 CHF
Spread / Average Target
5,16%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider
Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke
Chairman
Stefan Palzer
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato
Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.
-11.33%
330 687
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
-0.24%
91 073
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
42.40%
53 505
GENERAL MILLS, INC.
23.14%
49 246
THE HERSHEY COMPANY
20.82%
47 940
KRAFT HEINZ
8.36%
47 650
