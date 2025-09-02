While maintaining its "outperform" rating on Nestlé, Oddo BHF has lowered its target price from 101 CHF to 93 CHF after the dismissal of CEO Laurent Freixe, a decision that the broker considers "understandable but regrettable."



The group's recovery did not need a change just one year after his appointment as CEO, and Laurent Freixe had the right profile to reposition the portfolio given his in-depth knowledge of the group, the analyst says.



Oddo BHF says that the appointment of Philippe Navratil as CEO is likely to trigger a period of wait-and-see in the near term, given that this appointment raises the question of whether further changes are to be expected in top management.



"At this stage, investors will seek to gauge his strategic vision and, above all, the depth of his knowledge of the portfolio, particularly the business units that need to be turned around," the analyst warns.