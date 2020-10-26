Log in
Nestlé S.A.

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
Nestle Purina PetCare Plans New Factory in Ohio

10/26/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Nestle Purina PetCare on Monday said it will invest $550 million to build a new factory in Williamsburg Township, Ohio, to meet the growing demand for its pet foods.

The company said the new facility will be its 22nd in the U.S., and is its first new factory built from the ground up since 1975.

In September, the company said it will convert a former brewery in Eden, N.C., into a pet food factory.

Nestle Purina Petcare also said that construction of the 1.2 million-square-foot facility in Ohio will begin this fall, adding that the facility is expected to be operational by 2023. By 2024, it said, it will employ over 300 people at the site, including professional staff, production operators, technical staff and engineers.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-20 1253ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
EDEN INC. -6.90% 0.135 End-of-day quote.-18.18%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.21% 106.78 Delayed Quote.1.70%
Financials
Sales 2020 84 832 M 93 506 M 93 506 M
Net income 2020 11 663 M 12 856 M 12 856 M
Net Debt 2020 29 991 M 33 058 M 33 058 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 297 B 328 B 327 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,85x
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 291 000
Free-Float 93,5%
EPS Revisions
