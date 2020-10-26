Nestle Purina PetCare Plans New Factory in Ohio

By Stephen Nakrosis



Nestle Purina PetCare on Monday said it will invest $550 million to build a new factory in Williamsburg Township, Ohio, to meet the growing demand for its pet foods.

The company said the new facility will be its 22nd in the U.S., and is its first new factory built from the ground up since 1975.

In September, the company said it will convert a former brewery in Eden, N.C., into a pet food factory.

Nestle Purina Petcare also said that construction of the 1.2 million-square-foot facility in Ohio will begin this fall, adding that the facility is expected to be operational by 2023. By 2024, it said, it will employ over 300 people at the site, including professional staff, production operators, technical staff and engineers.

