  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Nestlé S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:15 2023-04-28 am EDT
114.52 CHF   +0.72%
10:07aNestle S A : 3 Takeaways from Nestlé's CSV and Sustainability Report
PU
04/28After Reliance-Warner deal, JioCinema pricing, local content in focus
RE
04/28IT, Capital Goods and Public Sector Bank Lift Indian Equities to Close the Week Higher
MT
Nestle S A : 3 Takeaways from Nestlé's CSV and Sustainability Report

05/01/2023 | 10:07am EDT
When I started at Nestlé a few months ago, I loved the beginning of my crash course in food, sustainability, and social impact.

Last week, I sat down with Nestlé's Head of Public Affairs and ESG Engagement, Rob Cameron. We talked about Nestlé's latest sustainability reporting, big developments underway, and the top takeaways that stuck out to both of us from our very different perspectives. Here are our top three:

" class="video-embed-field-launch-modal form-group">

Honorable mention: While it wasn't from the report itself, getting the chance to try Quality Street in its new paper packaging was a highlight for me - with a cup of Nescafé, of course!

1. Big scale can mean big impact, with 129.2 billion servings of affordable nutrition delivered.

Whether you've worked with Nestlé for more than a decade or just a few months, it's pretty incredible to take a step back and realize the scale of the impact we have. Micronutrient fortification is one area that really comes to life. Our family favorites such as Maggi, Bear Brand, and Cerevita are popular and affordable, so we fortify brands like these with at least one of the Big 4 micronutrients: iron to prevent iron deficiency anaemia and maintain brain and physical development, Iodine for optimal brain development and a healthy metabolism, Vitamin A for growth and development, good eye health, and a strong immune system, and Zinc for growth and development and a strong immune system.

More on Affordable nutrition

2. Packaging sustainability is improving through new types of end-to-end innovation.

As a consumer, I didn't think that much about the products I'd use before and after they got to me. Now that I see behind the scenes' on food, there's so much that's happening to make product packaging work end-to-end. Nestlé teams are working towards a circular economy with better packaging, less packaging, and better systems. That includes reducing our use of newly made (or virgin) plastic, piloting reuse and refill systems, expanding our use of paper packaging, and helping create well-functioning collection, sorting, and recycling systems across the countries where we operate.

More on Packaging sustainability

3. Leveraging regenerative agriculture to help farmers and the planet.

For Rob, some of the most exciting developments when it comes to sustainability are around taking a more fundamentally holistic approach to supporting both people and planet. The new Nescafé Plan for 2030 is one example where there's a heavy emphasis on regenerative agriculture including work on agroforestry, reducing use of synthetic fertilizers, improving soil health, and improving biodiversity. That work makes a positive difference for the land - it's absolutely essential for both biodiversity and climate impact - but the Nescafé Plan also works to make a positive difference for people, because we can't forget the farmers themselves. That's why the latest work on farmer livelihoods and incomes brings a critical piece to our partnership with farm families and communities.

More on Nescafé Plan 2030

Climate
Planet
About the author Michi Nozaki

Nestlé Insights Analyst

AuthorByMichi Nozaki Reading Time: 2 minute read Date PublishedApril 2023A story fromA story from Planet

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 14:06:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 97 143 M 109 B 109 B
Net income 2023 12 607 M 14 157 M 14 157 M
Net Debt 2023 49 876 M 56 011 M 56 011 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 2,71%
Capitalization 306 B 343 B 343 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 275 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart NESTLÉ S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nestlé S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NESTLÉ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 114,52 CHF
Average target price 121,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.6.89%343 136
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.11%104 481
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.92%55 813
GENERAL MILLS, INC.5.70%52 057
KRAFT HEINZ-3.54%48 184
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-15.91%42 525
