Nestle S A : Alternative Performance Measures - July 2021 Edition (pdf, 2Mb)

Definitions of Alternative Performance Measures
The Annual Report, theHalf-YearReport and other communication to investors contain certain financial performance measures, which are not defined by IFRS, that are used by
management to assess the financial and operational
performance
of the Group. Management
believes that these non-IFRS financial performance
measures provide useful information
regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. Such
measures may not be
comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The main alternative performance measures used by the Group are explained and/or reconciled with our IFRS measures (Consolidated Financial Statements and/or Condensed Interim Financial Statements) in this document.
Foreword
Evolution of the Net financial debt and Return on Invested Capital are presented only on a yearly basis as these are not relevant at the end of an Interim period.
Organic Growth (OG)
OG combines Real internal growth and Pricing and represents the growth of the business after removing the impact of acquisitions and divestitures and other changes in Group scope of activity, and exchange rate movements. This provides a "like-for-like" comparison with the previous year in constant scope and constant currency, enabling deeper understanding of the business dynamics which contributed to the Evolution of sales from one year to another.
In order to limit the distorting effect of hyperinflation, pricing in excess of around 2% per month (the level at which hyperinflation generally occurs) are excluded from OG calculations in hyperinflationary economies, with a corresponding adjustment in changes in exchange rates. The exception to this is Venezuela, which the Group excludes completely from RIG, Pricing and OG to eliminate the volatility due to this extreme business environment.
For purposes of calculating OG (a) the sales of an acquired business are excluded for the 12 months following the business combination, but incremental sales generated by post-acquisition expansion of the business are generally included; and (b) sales of
a divested business are removed from comparatives for the 12 months prior to the divestiture. Supply agreements related to the divested business are included in acquisitions and divestitures during a transitory period. The pricing impact of changes in the way that a business is transacted in an entire country (e.g. establishing a local operating company instead of exporting to a distributor, or vice versa) are included in acquisitions and divestitures, respectively.
The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates are calculated as the current year sales' values converted at the current year's exchange rates, less the current year's sales converted at the prior year's rates.
Real Internal Growth (RIG)
RIG represents the impact on sales of volume increases or decreases, weighted by the relative value per unit sold. It is calculated at the level of the individual product reference (stock keeping unit) per distribution channel, by comparing the weighted sales (this year's volumes valued at the prior year's prices in local currency) to the prior year's sales. At the product level, it is therefore primarily driven by changes in volume, while when aggregated at operating segments or Group level, it embeds the impact of the evolution of the product mix. Sales of newly launched products are included from the moment of launch which tends
to increase RIG, while products which are discontinued have a negative impact on RIG since the historical sales continue to be included in the prior year comparatives. This reflects in a balanced way the impacts of renovation and innovation and the impact on sales coming from ongoing product rationalization efforts. In hyperinflationary economies, the sales of newly launched products are deflated to the price level of the prior year.
As RIG is a component of OG, it excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, and exchange rates.
Pricing
Pricing is part of OG and represents the portion of sales growth caused by changes in prices over the period. It excludes the impact of RIG, as well as the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, and exchange rates.
Analyzing pricing allows management to assess the degree to which inflationary (but not hyperinflation, see Organic Growth above) or deflationary factors have contributed to sales evolution, and the degree to which cost changes have been passed to customers.
Evolution of Sales
The Group uses OG (including RIG and Pricing), exchange rate impacts, and the effects
of acquisitions and divestitures in order to understand the Evolution of sales from one year to the prior year (either the increase or the decrease in the current year's sales compared with the prior year's sales, expressed as a percentage).
Total Group
Sales (in millions of CHF) Evolution vs prior year (in %)
January-June
2021
41 755
+1.5%
January-June
2020
41 152
-9.5%
The reconciliation of OG to the total Evolution of sales is as follows:
Total Group
In %
January-June
January-June
2021 vs
2020 vs
January-June
January-June
2020
2019
Real Internal Growth
+6.8%
+2.6%
Pricing
+1.3%
+0.2%
Organic Growth
+8.1%
+2.8%
Effect
of exchange rates
-3.5%
-7.0%
Effect
of acquisitions, divestitures and other changes in Group scope activity
The exclusion of these items allows tracking and better understanding and prediction of the results due to the day-to-day trading activities under the control of the operational management in the business units. It excludes the impacts of decisions (such as factory closures, disposal of a piece of real estate, or restructuring plans) made in conjunction with Zone or GMB management, or litigations and disputes or events which distort the underlying performance due to their frequency or the unpredictability of the outcome.
