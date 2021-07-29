Nestle S A : Alternative Performance Measures - July 2021 Edition (pdf, 2Mb)

Definitions of Alternative Performance Measures

The Annual Report, the Half-YearReport and other communication to investors contain certain financial performance measures, which are not defined by IFRS, that are used by

management to assess the financial and operational performance of the Group. Management believes that these non-IFRS financial performance measures provide useful information regarding the Group's financial and operating performance. Such measures may not be

comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The main alternative performance measures used by the Group are explained and/or reconciled with our IFRS measures (Consolidated Financial Statements and/or Condensed Interim Financial Statements) in this document.

Foreword

Evolution of the Net financial debt and Return on Invested Capital are presented only on a yearly basis as these are not relevant at the end of an Interim period.

Organic Growth (OG)

OG combines Real internal growth and Pricing and represents the growth of the business after removing the impact of acquisitions and divestitures and other changes in Group scope of activity, and exchange rate movements. This provides a "like-for-like" comparison with the previous year in constant scope and constant currency, enabling deeper understanding of the business dynamics which contributed to the Evolution of sales from one year to another.

In order to limit the distorting effect of hyperinflation, pricing in excess of around 2% per month (the level at which hyperinflation generally occurs) are excluded from OG calculations in hyperinflationary economies, with a corresponding adjustment in changes in exchange rates. The exception to this is Venezuela, which the Group excludes completely from RIG, Pricing and OG to eliminate the volatility due to this extreme business environment.

For purposes of calculating OG (a) the sales of an acquired business are excluded for the 12 months following the business combination, but incremental sales generated by post-acquisition expansion of the business are generally included; and (b) sales of

a divested business are removed from comparatives for the 12 months prior to the divestiture. Supply agreements related to the divested business are included in acquisitions and divestitures during a transitory period. The pricing impact of changes in the way that a business is transacted in an entire country (e.g. establishing a local operating company instead of exporting to a distributor, or vice versa) are included in acquisitions and divestitures, respectively.

The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates are calculated as the current year sales' values converted at the current year's exchange rates, less the current year's sales converted at the prior year's rates.