    NESN   CH0038863350

NESTLÉ S.A.

(NESN)
Nestle S A : Bringing innovations to life at the Nestlé R+D Accelerator, together with start-ups, students and intrapreneurs

08/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Today, Nestlé officially inaugurated its largest R+D Accelerator, which is located at the company's fundamental research center in Lausanne, Switzerland. It is part of Nestlé's global Accelerator network which was launched in 2019. The Accelerator provides a unique platform for startups, students and Nestlé intrapreneurs to bring highly differentiated innovations to the market fast.

The internal and external teams have full access to Nestlé's state-of-the-art infrastructure and unmatched science, technology and business expertise. Using early trends, differentiating technologies and scientific discoveries as sources of inspiration, the teams develop innovative product solutions in a six-month immersive 'idea to shop' program.

They can consult with Nestlé's experts from around the world such as food technologists, nutritionists, regulatory and food safety experts, designers and packaging experts. Each team also receives hands-on support from dedicated innovation coaches and mentoring from Nestlé's senior management.

'We give internal and external entrepreneurs full access to all the expertise and infrastructure they need to translate their idea into a product - from analytical labs, experimental kitchens, to prototyping and production facilities - and we help them test their innovations in real-market conditions,' says Tom Wagner, Head of the Nestlé R+D Accelerator program.

Today, Nestlé's global Accelerator network consists of 12 sites in 8 different countries. Each Accelerator is located at a Nestlé site and focuses on a specific product category or region. For example, Nestlé has Accelerators at its centers for dairy, nutrition, coffee, confectionery or food products. Regional Accelerators in China, India, , ASEAN and Sub-Saharan Africa work with local start-ups and students to develop innovations relevant to their regions.

The newly inaugurated site that is embedded at Nestlé's research facilities in Lausanne accelerates the translation of fundamental science into cross-category innovations. It is the industry's largest Accelerator, covering a 4000 m2 surface with a variety of co-working stations, prototyping kitchens and mini-production facilities. It can host up to 10 teams simultaneously. Located at the heart of the Swiss Food & Nutrition Valley, teams have access to a sophisticated innovation ecosystem in the area of food and nutrition.

'At our Accelerators we combine the creativity and entrepreneurship of students, start-ups and intrapreneurs with Nestlé's extensive scientific and technological expertise. The initiative creates learning opportunities for both internal and external talents, builds competencies and fosters an entrepreneurial culture across our sites. It is great to see the passion and excitement of the teams as they go from an idea to a test launch in just a few months, overcoming many different challenges along the way!', says Stefan Palzer, Nestlé Chief Technology Officer.

Since 2019, 165 participants have participated in the Accelerator program and almost 80 products have been tested in 18 countries. Recent launches include the pea-based milk alternative Wunda, as well as a number of science-based nutritional concepts.

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
[email protected]

R&D:
Melanie Kohli Tel.: +41 21 785 9515
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Nestlé SA published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 85 957 M 93 951 M 93 951 M
Net income 2021 12 127 M 13 255 M 13 255 M
Net Debt 2021 35 258 M 38 537 M 38 537 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 320 B 351 B 350 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 273 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Ulf Mark Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Director
François-Xavier Michel Marie Roger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Bulcke Chairman
Stefan Palzer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Magdi Batato Head-Operations & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NESTLÉ S.A.11.61%350 571
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.85%86 511
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-37.14%57 041
DANONE15.63%47 700
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.96%44 507
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.30%36 187